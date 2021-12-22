Review: Mike Manning featured on ‘Steven Phillips and The Morning Dish’

Mike Manning in 'Slapface'. Phoot Courtesy of 'Slapface'

Emmy award-winning actor and producer Mike Manning (“The Bay”) was recently featured on the hit radio show “Steven Phillips and The Morning Dish.” Digital Journal has the recap.

He spoke about his journey in the entertainment world, as well as his latest projects, which include the horror film “Slapface” being released in the U.S. in early 2022.

Manning’s warm and intimate entire conversation with Steven Phillips may be seen below.

“Slapface” was written and directed by Jeremiah Kipp. The cast includes August Maturo, Libe Barer, Mike Manning, Mirabelle Lee, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Lukas Hassel, Alixx Schottland, Curtis Braly, and Dan Hedaya. It was produced by Manning, Nick Theurer, Artisha Mann-Cooper, and Joe Benedetto.

