Review: Mike Manning featured on ‘Steven Phillips and The Morning Dish’

Emmy award-winning actor and producer Mike Manning (“The Bay”) was recently featured on the hit radio show “Steven Phillips and The Morning Dish.” Digital Journal has the recap.

Mike Manning in 'Slapface'
Mike Manning in 'Slapface'. Phoot Courtesy of 'Slapface'
He spoke about his journey in the entertainment world, as well as his latest projects, which include the horror film “Slapface” being released in the U.S. in early 2022.

Manning’s warm and intimate entire conversation with Steven Phillips may be seen below.

“Slapface” was written and directed by Jeremiah Kipp. The cast includes August Maturo, Libe Barer, Mike Manning, Mirabelle Lee, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Lukas Hassel, Alixx Schottland, Curtis Braly, and Dan Hedaya. It was produced by Manning, Nick Theurer, Artisha Mann-Cooper, and Joe Benedetto.

To learn more about Mike Manning, visit his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

