Review: Michele Morrone, Megan Fox, and Madeline Zima star in the film ‘Subservience’

Actors Michele Morrone, Megan Fox, and Madeline Zima star in the new film “Subservience,” which was released on September 13th.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Megan Fox and Michele Morrone in the film 'Subservience'
Megan Fox and Michele Morrone in 'Subservience.' Photo Courtesy of XYZ Films.
Megan Fox and Michele Morrone in 'Subservience.' Photo Courtesy of XYZ Films.

“Subservience” is directed by S.K. Dale from a screenplay by Will Honley and April Maguire.

In this sci-fi thriller, Michele Morrone (“The Next 365 Days”) portrays Nick, a struggling father buys Alice (played by Megan Fox), a domestic AI, to help run the household.

Alice is a lifelike artificially intelligent (AI) android, who has the ability to take care of any family and home. Nick purchases Alice after his wife Maggie (Madeline Zima) becomes sick.

The situation soon turns deadly when the lifelike robot develops an obsessive attachment to her new owner.

Driven by a twisted sense of loyalty, she becomes determined to eliminate what she perceives as the true threat to his happiness: his family.

Alice suddenly becomes self-aware and wants everything her new family has to offer, starting with the affection of her owner – and she’ll kill to get it.

Without giving too much away, this is a story that should be experienced by all, especially since its subject matter is timely and relevant in this digital age.

The Verdict

Overall, “Subservience” is a film that manages to push the envelope. Michele Morrone is able to flex his acting muscles as he plays the versatile Nick and he layers his emotions well. Morrone is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable as the hapless dad.

Megan Fox is noteworthy as Alice, while Madelina Zima delivers a moving and delightful performance as Maggie.

S.K. Dale should be commended for his vision and for directing the cast in their solid performances in this sci-fi movie.

In fact, everybody in this cast offers something distinct to the table, and they do the best with the material they’ve been given. “Subservience” garners four out of five stars. Well done.

In this article:Film, madeline zima, Megan fox, Michele Morrone, Movie, S.K. Dale, sci-fi, subservience, Thriller
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

