Review: Michael Jai White stars as ‘Outlaw Johnny Black’ in new western

Michael Jai White in 'Outlaw Johnny Black.' Photo Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films

Actor and filmmaker Michael Jai White stars as “Outlaw Johnny Black”‘ in his new western, which he wrote, directed, and co-produced.

It was released to theaters on September 15 via Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The synopsis is: Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black (Michael Jai White) vows to gun down Brett Clayton (Chris Browning) and becomes a wanted man in the process.

Johnny goes into hiding, posing as a preacher in a small mining town that has been taken over by a notorious Land Baron.

White and Chris Browning have solid chemistry together, and they keep the audience at the edge of their seats in this western, where the acting runs the gamut. It is witty, goofy, badass, and thoroughly entertaining.

It has a retro vibe to the viewer can recall the film work of the late but great Mel Brooks, and it is still relevant and commercial to the point where “Yellowstone,” “1883,” and “Godless” fans can still enjoy it.

The Verdict

Overall, “Outlaw Johnny Black” is impressive and compelling. Each actor in the cast is given their own distinct characterization, which allows for development as the film unfolds. Kudos to everyone for bringing this western movie to life.

While “Outlaw Johnny Black” may be slightly long in duration (and it could have been a bit shorter), all of the conflicts (internal and external) will get revolved towards the end. It is evident that this western project was a labor of love for all involved.

Michael Jai White is able to write a love letter to the spaghetti western genre with this screenplay, which will resonate with a wide spectrum of audiences. It is one of the films that is meant to be seen on the big screen in the movie theater.

Grab some popcorn, and allow Michael Jai White to take you on a wild adventure in the Wild Wild West. “Outlaw Johnny Black” garners four out of five stars. Bravo.