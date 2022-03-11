Review: Michael Bublé charms on ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’ music video and single

Michael Bublé. Photo Credit: Normal Jean Roy

Multi-platinum-selling global music superstar Michael Bublé charms on his ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’ music video and single. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Bublé allows his rich, resonant voice to shine on “I’ll Never Not Love You,” and it is bound to move his audience on an emotional level. He co-penned the tune with Michael Pollack, and it’s the first single from his highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album “Higher,” which will be released on March 25.

“I’ll Never Not Love You” was produced by Greg Wells, and it was engineered by Joe Chiccarelli and Wells. It was subsequently mixed by Serban Ghenea. The song is refreshing and it showcases a different side to his artistry.

The song’s heartwarming music video was directed by Andrew Donoho, and it may be seen below. He is able to tip his hat to various classic romantic comedies with this creative video; moreover, it features a neat cameo from his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their three kids, which will certainly put a smile on the faces of the fans.

“I’ll Never Not Love You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. The song and the music video both earn two giant thumbs up. Bravo.

If this lead single is any indication of what the new LP is going to sound like then his listeners will be in for a real musical experience. Well done.

His new album “Higher” is available for pre-order by clicking here.

To learn more about Michael Bublé and his new music, visit his official website, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.