Review: Micah Max Polaha tackles grief and living with loss in his new short film

Micah Max Polaha. Photo Courtesy of Micah Max Polaha.

Rising filmmaker Micah Max Polaha made a new short film, where he tackles grief and living with loss.

His father, Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha, posted the short film on his Instagram page.

One can really hear Micah’s heart on this project as he is able to convey a wide palette of emotions. It reminds us of the importance of holding on to the good times we’ve had with those people that have passed on, as those memories will live on forever in our hearts.

Micah is able to pay a fitting homage to his late grandmother through his raw storytelling ability as it is filled with wit and warmth.

It is evident that Micah has an old soul, and that talent runs in his family, where every single family member of his is gifted creatively and artistically in their own right (from his parents, to his two other siblings).

Anybody who has lost somebody special to them will find this short movie warm, relevant, and relatable to them. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, sincerity, and simplicity. It is filled with symbolism and motifs if one pays close attention.

It is moving, subtle, vulnerable, graceful, melancholically beautiful, and healing, all at the same time.

Micah will make you forget that you are watching a short film, and it will feel like you are experiencing real life with him.

The archived footage and personal clips help elevate it to a higher, spiritual level. This short is expressive and captivating, and Micah Max Polaha deserves a round of applause for a job well done, especially since he was able to do all that in a matter of a few minutes.

This is a project that deserves to be made into a full-length feature should Micah ever decide to. Well done.

To learn more about Micah Max Polaha, follow him on Instagram.