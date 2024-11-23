Review: Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard star in ‘Death Becomes Her’ on Broadway

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in 'Death Becomes Her.' Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman.

Tony nominees Megan Hilty (“Wicked”), Jennifer Simard (“Company”), and Christopher Sieber (“Spamalot”) star in “Death Becomes Her” on Broadway.

The show is being performed at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in Manhattan. They are joined with Grammy winner Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child among other talented actors.

The musical is based on the classic 1992 film, which stars Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn; moreover, it is based on the book by Marco Pennette, and the music by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

It tackles such subject matters as friendships, love, and burying the hatchet…again, and again, and again. It lives up to its tagline in that “life’s a bitch and then you die, or not!”

The synopsis is: Madeline Ashton (Megan Hilty) is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp (Jennifer Simard) is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow.

They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Megan Hilty delivers a transcendent performance as Madeline that runs the gamut, and she works wonderful opposite a sublime Jennifer Simardas Helen. Christopher Sieber is magnificent as Ernest Menville, though slightly underused. Michelle Williams is also noteworthy as Viola Van Horn.

Everybody in the diverse and gifted cast brings something distinct to the table.

The Verdict

Overall, “Death Becomes Her” is a witty and captivating new Broadway musical. It is highly recommended that one sees “Death Becomes Her” whenever they are in town.

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard are Tony-worthy, and so is the show as whole, and their fellow performers. There are times that the audience will laugh so hard that it will bring them to tears. “Death Becomes Her” is a musical for the ages, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about “Death Becomes Her,” check out the official website.