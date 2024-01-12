Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Mean Girls’ is the fetch musical update to a teen classic

‘Mean Girls’ (2024) brings some of the Broadway hit’s songs to the screen
Avatar photo

Published

A scene from 'Mean Girls'
A scene from 'Mean Girls' courtesy of Paramount Pictures
A scene from 'Mean Girls' courtesy of Paramount Pictures

‘Mean Girls’ (2024) brings some of the Broadway hit’s songs to the big screen, taking advantage of the screen medium to amp up the choreography.

Twenty years ago, a film co-written by comedian Tina Fey and Rosalind Wiseman tried to make “fetch” a thing, define the absurdity of social hierarchies and shed a comedic light on the consequences of girl-on-girl malice in high school. The result was a highly quotable entry into the pop culture zeitgeist that stands to this day — and is being renewed by its second trip to the big screen, now adapting the stage musical version of the story for the movies. The revitalized Mean Girls boasts a (mostly) new cast and songs never-before-heard in cinema, as well as some welcome updates to the narrative.

Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) grew up in Africa, but is now trading the ferociousness of the jungle for the savagery of American high school. Clueless of how to navigate her new surroundings, she’s first pitied and befriended by fellow outcasts, Janis ‘Imi’ike (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian Hubbard (Jaquel Spivey). But then, she’s invited by Queen Bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) to sit at the popular lunch table, alongside “Plastics” minions, Karen Shetty (Avantika) and Gretchen Wieners (Bebe Wood). The outsiders seize the opportunity to infiltrate the fashionable clique, but it’s only a matter of time before Cady is swept up by the power of being one of the cool kids and the irresistible possibility of being with her math class crush, Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney).

The story is undoubtedly familiar as it was not altered from the 2004 film. In fact, this picture shares a lot of the same dialogue and major plot points with the original movie, while also changing other elements of the narrative for the better — most notably, allowing Janis to bring a same-sex date to the Spring Fling. It also emphasizes the role social media and cellphones now play in any teen experience. But, even though it’s not being clearly stated in the film’s promotion, this is actually “Mean Girls: The Musical,” incorporating many of the songs from the Broadway adaptation of the film (but only adding 15 minutes to the original runtime). The picture opens with “A Cautionary Tale,” setting the scene for the movie much like a Greek chorus. Then songs like “Meet the Plastics,” “Apex Predator” and “Revenge Party” stand out with large-scale choreography and memorable tunes, while “Sexy” isn’t quite as impactful.

Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall respectively, while some of the other adult parts are assumed by Jenna Fischer (Ms. Heron, now a single mom), Jon Hamm (Coach Carr, no longer a pedophile) and Busy Philipps (Mrs. George, now more sad than creepy). Most of the cast of young people are on point with Spivey standing above the rest and Cravalho’s jaded sarcasm landing perfectly. Conversely, Avantika’s Karen is a huge miss as she’s even more sexualized and dumber than before, which grows increasingly off-putting over the course of the picture. Nonetheless, the cherry on top of this pink treat is a cameo by an original cast member at just the right moment.

Directors: Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.
Starring: Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho

In this article:Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Comedy, Jaquel Spivey, Jenna Fischer, jon hamm, Mean girls, mean girls the musical, Movie, Movie review, Musical, Renee Rapp, teen comedy, Tina Fey
Avatar photo
Written By

Sarah Gopaul is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for film news, a member of the Online Film Critics Society and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer-approved critic.

You may also like:

The record number of orders comes as airlines seek to remain competitive by ensuring they have a fuel-efficient fleet The record number of orders comes as airlines seek to remain competitive by ensuring they have a fuel-efficient fleet

Business

Airbus says record 2,094 planes ordered in 2023, 735 delivered

The record number of orders comes as airlines seek to remain competitive by ensuring they have a fuel-efficient fleet - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH...

24 hours ago
The online shopping giant also said it was slashing hundreds of staff in its entertainment division, targeting both streaming service Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studio, the home of James Bond The online shopping giant also said it was slashing hundreds of staff in its entertainment division, targeting both streaming service Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studio, the home of James Bond

Entertainment

Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Twitch, Prime Video and MGM

Amazon's gamer streaming unit Twitch on Wednesday announced that it was laying off 500 staff, reportedly one third of the company.

18 hours ago
'Free Poland is at stake here,' PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told the crowd 'Free Poland is at stake here,' PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told the crowd

World

Polish populists rally against govt reforms as president pardons ex-MPs

'Free Poland is at stake here,' PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told the crowd - Copyright AFP STRMagdalena PACIOREKTens of thousands of people took to...

23 hours ago
US safety regulators announced a probe into Boeing following a mid-air incident on an Alaska Airlines jet US safety regulators announced a probe into Boeing following a mid-air incident on an Alaska Airlines jet

Business

US opens safety probe into Boeing after Alaska Airlines incident

US safety regulators announced a probe into Boeing following a mid-air incident on an Alaska Airlines jet - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Mathieu...

21 hours ago