Review: Max Ehrich releases his ballad single ‘Thank U’

Max Ehrich in 'Thank U' music video. Photo Courtesy of Max Ehrich.

Actor and singer-songwriter Max Ehrich released his latest single, the piano-laden ballad “Thank U.”

It has a retro vibe to it and a neat groove, where the lyrics are pure poetry. Ehrich allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine, which is smooth as silk. He is able to connect with his fans and listeners on an emotional level; moreover, he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.

The song’s music video was directed by Matthew Tam, and it may be seen below.

“At times I’ve been called a hopeless romantic but really I’m hopeful that one day I’ll have it, cause I’ve been looking and only been let down, but part of me felt it was just out there waiting for me,” Ehrich sings in the opening verse, where he instantly lures fans and listeners in.

This song encompasses elements of pop, indie, R&B/soul, and adult contemporary music. He is able to put the majority of the singles that are played on the contemporary pop airwaves to shame.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more high-quality songs for Ehrich to release in the future.

“Thank U” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “Thank U” is a well-polished ballad from start to finish. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity.

Max Ehrich is expressive on this tune, and he is able to tug at the heartstrings. “Thank U” garners an A rating. Well done.

