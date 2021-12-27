Connect with us

Review: Maurice Benard of ‘General Hospital’ reflects on 2021, thanks his fans on MB State of Mind podcast

Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard of “General Hospital” reflected on the year “2021,” and he expressed his appreciation for his fans on his MB State of Mind podcast on mental health.

Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard of 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of MB State of Mind

Benard opened up about the highs and lows that the last two years have brought during the pandemic. He spoke about feeling down and battling anxiety, as well as winning Emmy awards for the Alzheimer’s storyline on “General Hospital” and shared his gratitude for the commercial success of his New York Times bestselling book, “Nothing General About It – How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital”,” which is available on Amazon by clicking here.

Each MB State of Mind episode is refreshing, unique, and food for thought for everybody. Most importantly, his podcast raises awareness on mental illness, for those who suffer from it, and it offers hope for those that have loved ones battling it, knowing that they are not alone.

“Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year,” Benard told his fans. “I would like to thank each and every one of you who have watched ‘State Of Mind’ this year for your support! Whether it was one episode or all of them, it truly means the world to me that we’re able to have these meaningful conversations together. Here’s to 2022,” Benard exclaimed.

His final moving MB State of Mind episode of 2021 may be seen below on its YouTube channel.

To learn more about the MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health, visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

Actor, Emmy, General hospital, Maurice Benard, mb state of mind, Mental health, Podcast
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

