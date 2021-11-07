Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Maurice Benard features Sheryl Underwood in a poignant MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast

Three-time Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) featured Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”) in a poignant MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Emmy winner Maurice Benard
Emmy winner Maurice Benard. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin
Emmy winner Maurice Benard. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Three-time Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) featured Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”) in a poignant MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This episode was quite deep, moving, and compelling. They open up about such serious subject matters as suicide, rape, and molestation.

Viewers are bound to find this episode raw, relatable, and inspiring. They are not afraid to be sincere and vulnerable.

Underwood is also the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pack Rat Foundation for Education (501c3); moreover, she is an entrepreneur, comedian, and actress having guest-starred in the television series “The Odd Couple” as well as “The Young and The Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

She also hosts “Sheryl Underwood Radio” which has 511 domestic and international affiliates, and “The World According to Sheryl – The Podcast of Sheryl Underwood Radio.”

In addition, Benard recently announced his short film “Passions,” which was directed and produced by Erin Upson Cuevas. It was written and produced by Susan Black, the co-author of Benard’s book “Nothing General About It,” and it co-stars Stephanie Geyer as Roxanne; moreover, it features original music by his Joshua ‘JJ’ Benard, Maurice’s son.

The trailer for the short movie “Passions” may be seen below.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

In this article:General hospital, Maurice Benard, mb, Mental health, Podcast, sheryl underwood, State of mind, the talk
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Flying the once-friendly skies in the U.S. is becoming a problem

Canceled flights, packed planes, rising fares, and way too many violent outbursts are the new normal for air travel in the United States.

10 hours ago

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Needle spiking chaos at US music venue – Spiking must go, and artists can do something about it

It’s yet another blow to women’s security and to bars, clubs, and music venues around the world.

11 hours ago
Vaccine mandates are working in US, but are still divisive Vaccine mandates are working in US, but are still divisive

World

US court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

Workers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and their supporters protest on November 1, 2021 at JPL in Pasadena, California against a government mandate requiring...

24 hours ago
Argentina Pride march hails progress, calls for more rights laws Argentina Pride march hails progress, calls for more rights laws

World

Argentina Pride march hails progress, calls for more rights laws

Revelers take part in the 30th Pride Parade in Buenos Aires, Argentina - Copyright AFP ALEJANDRO PAGNIThousands of people on Saturday celebrated the progress...

17 hours ago