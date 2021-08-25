Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Mason & Julez charm on nonchalant single and video for ‘Key To My Lock’

Mason & Julez charm on their nonchalant single and video for “Key To My Lock.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Mason & Julez
Mason & Julez. Photo Courtesy of TAG Collective
Mason & Julez. Photo Courtesy of TAG Collective

Mason & Julez charm on their nonchalant single and video for “Key To My Lock.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

They allow their rich, smooth vocals to shine on this tune. It is a feel-good, mellow, and liberating track that showcases Mason & Julez’ wide range as recording artists. One can really hear their hearts on this song.

Their music video, directed by Matt Alonzo and produced by Michael Busalacchi, may be seen below.

Mason & Julez are talented producers, songwriters, rappers, and singers who executed all the creatives on their upcoming studio album.

They are originally from Melbourne, Australia, and are now based in Los Angeles. The duo also plays the drums, guitar, and piano. With more than half a million followers across all major platforms, the teen brothers have already made a name for themselves as buzz-worthy artists, and rightfully so.

“Key To My Lock” is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. It is worth checking out and it garners two thumbs up. Well done. Their future in the music business should be bright and promising.

To learn more about Mason & Julez, follow them on Instagram.

In this article:Brothers, Duo, key to my lock, Mason & Julez, Music
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Trump’s border wall unable to withstand the forces of nature

Ignoring fundamental environmental laws has led to the destruction of major parts of former President Donald Trump's border wall.

19 hours ago
Brazil detains two French travelers for perching atop iconic statue Brazil detains two French travelers for perching atop iconic statue

World

Brazil detains two French travelers for perching atop iconic statue

The Christ the Redeemer statue is one of the most visited site in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's tourism capital - Copyright AFP -Brazilian authorities...

22 hours ago

World

Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on Covid origins

A classified US intelligence report delivered to the White House on Tuesday was inconclusive on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

11 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Breaking the mold on tiny homes — New house design options and Elon Musk

Tiny homes simply cannot be turned into hideous mass future slums.

10 hours ago