Review: Mason & Julez charm on nonchalant single and video for ‘Key To My Lock’

Mason & Julez. Photo Courtesy of TAG Collective

Mason & Julez charm on their nonchalant single and video for “Key To My Lock.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

They allow their rich, smooth vocals to shine on this tune. It is a feel-good, mellow, and liberating track that showcases Mason & Julez’ wide range as recording artists. One can really hear their hearts on this song.

Their music video, directed by Matt Alonzo and produced by Michael Busalacchi, may be seen below.

Mason & Julez are talented producers, songwriters, rappers, and singers who executed all the creatives on their upcoming studio album.

They are originally from Melbourne, Australia, and are now based in Los Angeles. The duo also plays the drums, guitar, and piano. With more than half a million followers across all major platforms, the teen brothers have already made a name for themselves as buzz-worthy artists, and rightfully so.

“Key To My Lock” is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. It is worth checking out and it garners two thumbs up. Well done. Their future in the music business should be bright and promising.

To learn more about Mason & Julez, follow them on Instagram.