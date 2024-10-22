Connect with us

Review: Martin Sheen, Stacy Keach, and June Squibb star in ‘Lost & Found in Cleveland’

Veteran actors Martin Sheen, Stacy Keach, and June Squibb star in the new movie “Lost & Found in Cleveland.”
Markos Papadatos

June Squibb and Stacy Keach
June Squibb and Stacy Keach. Photo Courtesy of 'Lost & Found in Cleveland.'
The all-star cast also features Liza Weil, Jeff Hiller, Dennis Haysbert, Jon Lovitz, Dot-Marie Jones, Loretta Devine, Santino Fontana, and Rob Mayes, among others.

This marks Marisa Guterman and Keith Gerchak’s feature film debut, which they wrote and directed.

In “Lost & Found in Cleveland,” five storylines meet at the equivalent of “Antiques Roadshow” when it comes to their town—Cleveland!

A new American fable about the post-Industrial American Dream in the Industrial Midwest – a slice-of-life depiction over a 24-hour period that follows the personal odysseys of five very different people, whose lives intertwine when America’s favorite televised antiques appraisal show comes to their city.

Martin Sheen delivers a commanding performance as Dr. Austin Raybourne, while Stacy Keach and June Squibb are sentimental as Will and Gladys Sokolowski respectively.

Everybody in this cast brings something different and distinct to the story, and they all bring it to life in a vibrant fashion.

Oscar nominee June Squibb
Oscar nominee June Squibb. Photo Credit: Davon Slininger

Without giving anything away, this is a tale that needs to be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, “Lost & Found in Cleveland” is a compelling new film that will sustain the audience’s attention from start to finish. The way all the stories are intertwined is quite remarkable.

Jon Lovitz is hilarious as the Mayor of Cleveland, and Rob Mayes is impressive as Frank.

The screenplay is witty, clever, and resonant (compliments to Guterman and Gerchak). It is feel-good escapism and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos

