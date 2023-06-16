Connect with us

Review: Martin Garrix’s show at Brooklyn Mirage is a euphoric celebration

On June 14, global electronic megastar Martin Garrix headlined Brooklyn Mirage in New York.

Markos Papadatos

Published

Martin Garrix
Martin Garrix. Photo Credit: Louis van Baar
Martin Garrix. Photo Credit: Louis van Baar

On June 14, global electronic megastar Martin Garrix headlined Brooklyn Mirage in New York. This was his first of four consecutive sold-out shows at this Brooklyn venue.

In 2022, Martin Garrix was ranked as the “No. 1 in the World” by DJ Magazine, and his show tonight, proved exactly why this accolade was based on merit.

Garrix kicked off his set with “Biochemical” and immediately broke into Seth Hills’ “ID” and Benny Benassi’s “Satisfaction.” “Hands up, 1, 2, 3, jump,” Garrix exclaimed. “Let me see your f*****g hands in the air.”

After his remix of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” Garrix commanded the audience to jump and they obeyed as if he were an army general.

His mashup of Alesso and Tove Lo’s “Pizza vs. Heroes” was utterly infectious. The same holds true for Öwnboss and Sevek‘s “Move Your Body” and the remix of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain.”

The drop in “Scared to Be Lonely,” his collaboration with Dua Lipa was killer, while the mashup of “Limitless” and Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness” was quite noteworthy. “Thank you so f*****g much for the energy tonight,” Garrix expressed.

Martin Garrix and DubVision’s “Warriors” was a highlight from the first half of the show, and equally impressive was “Something” by Martin Garrix and Breathe Carolina.

“Follow” from Martin Garrix and Zedd featuring Emily Warren was another banger, and he included yet another Adele mashup in his set, this time it was “Easy On Me.” 

The inclusion of DubVision towards the end of his set was sheer bliss, especially when they all came up on stage together and performed “Starlight” together.

It is safe that the future of electronic dance music is in good hands, Martin Garrix’s hands.

“Martin’s set was spectacular always,” exclaimed Andrew Choe, fan and attendee. “I got goosebumps hearing the crowd yell Martin’s name as he was getting ready to come up to the stage because I’ve never seen the crowd so excited for a DJ, maybe because only truly dedicated fans came on Wednesday.”

“His set was a great mix of his old and new songs with amazing mashups. His renowned visual effects and pyro were even more phenomenal on Mirage’s wide screen stage,” Choe added.

The Verdict

Overall, Martin Garrix’s show at Brooklyn Mirage was upbeat, vivacious, and overall, a euphoric celebration. Garrix had the audience in the palm of his hand, and they simply couldn’t get enough of him and his music. It is highly recommended that one sees him live when this electronic superstar comes to town. His live concert garnered two giant thumbs up.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News.

