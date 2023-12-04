Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino star in ‘The Jingle Bell Jubilee’

Actors Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino star in the new original Great American Family movie “The Jingle Bell Jubilee.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino
Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.
Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actors Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino star in the new original Great American Family movie “The Jingle Bell Jubilee.”

In this new holiday film, a city manager (played by Marshall Williams) recruits the help of a childhood friend (Erin Agostino) in setting right his town’s holiday charity event, while she sets to work setting him up with her close friend.

Ernie Barbarash directed this new rom-com, which premiered on Sunday, December 3rd.

Actors Samantha Kendrick, Kristian Jordan, and John B. Lowe also star in this movie.

Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino have solid chemistry together, where viewers and rom-com fans won’t be able to take their eyes off the screen when the Williams and Agostino duo perform their scenes together.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Jingle Bell Jubilee” is a sentimental, feel-good new movie on Great American Family. This romantic comedy is ideal to watch with the whole family.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino will do more movies for the network in the future. This film is a keeper, and it earns two thumbs up.

In this article:Comedy, erin agostino, Film, great american family, Marshall Williams, Movie, rom-com, Romantic, the jingle bell jubilee
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

the mesh conference the mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto this week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

7 hours ago
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than analysts expected, while the unemployment rate ticked up, said the Labor Department The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than analysts expected, while the unemployment rate ticked up, said the Labor Department

Business

Op-Ed: AI job losses show how little employers know about the jobs

You may have just bought a cow that basically does nothing, and does it badly.

12 hours ago
Hacked US tech firm secures tool to restore services Hacked US tech firm secures tool to restore services

Tech & Science

Every cloud has a digital lining: Why cloud computing will continue to ascend in 2024

In 2024, we will see a significant shift in the perception of cloud computing. Gone are the days when all public cloud is good.

21 hours ago
Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency

Business

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Bitcoin on Monday rose past $40,000 for the first time since May last year, boosted by hopes that the U.S. will soon allow broader...

12 hours ago