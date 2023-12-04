Review: Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino star in ‘The Jingle Bell Jubilee’

Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actors Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino star in the new original Great American Family movie “The Jingle Bell Jubilee.”

In this new holiday film, a city manager (played by Marshall Williams) recruits the help of a childhood friend (Erin Agostino) in setting right his town’s holiday charity event, while she sets to work setting him up with her close friend.

Ernie Barbarash directed this new rom-com, which premiered on Sunday, December 3rd.

Actors Samantha Kendrick, Kristian Jordan, and John B. Lowe also star in this movie.

Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino have solid chemistry together, where viewers and rom-com fans won’t be able to take their eyes off the screen when the Williams and Agostino duo perform their scenes together.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Jingle Bell Jubilee” is a sentimental, feel-good new movie on Great American Family. This romantic comedy is ideal to watch with the whole family.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Marshall Williams and Erin Agostino will do more movies for the network in the future. This film is a keeper, and it earns two thumbs up.