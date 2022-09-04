Review: ‘Marry Me in Yosemite’ is a visually striking new Hallmark film

Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow in 'Marry Me in Yosemite.' Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

“Marry Me in Yosemite” is a visually striking new original Hallmark film that premiered on Saturday, September 3rd.

In “Marry Me in Yosemite,” actress Cindy Busby stars as Zoe, a notable photojournalist, who visits Yosemite landscapes made famous by Ansel Adams.

When she meets Jack (played by Tyler Harlow), an intriguing tour guide, he opens her eyes to new adventures as they embark on a journey.

Along the way, a romantic relationship begins to build between Jack and Zoe. Jack encourages her to look “inside the photos” to see what they reveal, while Zoe helps Jack appreciate the artistry she has achieved.

As impressive as many of her photographs are, Zoe wants to take “that one photo that will show I’m an artist, not just another photographer.” But will her desire for perfection cost her more in the end?

The Verdict

Overall, “Marry Me in Yosemite” is an entertaining and captivating new original Hallmark film. Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow are absolutely delightful in the lead roles of Zoe and Jack. It is filled with hope and positivity; moreover, this movie has a lot of heart to it.

The cinematography is spectacular to the point where it will inspire one to pay the iconic national park a visit. “Marry Me in Yosemite” garners an A rating.