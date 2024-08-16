Review: Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry immerse audiences in ‘The Union’ on Netflix

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in 'The Union.' Photo Credit: Christopher Barr, Netflix.

Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg and Oscar winner Halle Berry star in “The Union,” which will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 16th.

In “The Union,” a New Jersey construction worker Mike McKenna (Mark Wahlberg) goes from a regular guy to an aspiring spy when his long-long high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him for an espionage mission.

A spy action and comedy thriller, “The Union” was directed by Julian Farino from a screenplay co-written by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim.

Halle Berry delivers a bold and badass performance as Roxanne Hall, who is the true catalyst that allows all of these events to take place in the film.

Mark Wahlberg, who also serves as a producer, is dashing, unflinching, and charismatic as Mike. His acting runs the gamut in this project, and he has great chemistry with Halle Berry as their affecting rapport allows for more resonance.

Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall and Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna in ‘The Union.’ Photo Credit: Laura Radford, Netflix.

Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons is subtle yet commanding in the role of Tom Brennan, Roxanne’s boss.

Mike Colter is a revelation as Nick Faraday, while Alice Lee is sassy, funny, and remarkable as Athena Kim. Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco (“Goodfellas” and “The Sopranos”) provides comic relief as Lorraine McKenna, Mike’s mother.

Lorraine Bracco as Lorraine McKenna in ‘The Union.’ Photo Courtesy of Netflix.

The fans ought to hold on tight because “The Union” is one crazy, intense, exhilarating, but fun adventure. Filled with multiple twists and turns, it will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

The stunt work in this film is noteworthy, the fight scenes are expertly choreographed, and the cinematography is visually striking.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Union.’ Photo Credit: Laura Radford, Netflix.

Without giving too much away, this is a movie that needs to be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Union” is a high-adrenaline film, where Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry give dynamic and triumphant acting performances. It encompasses elements of action, mystery, suspense, comedy, drama, and espionage.

Everybody in the whole cast offers something unique to the table, and they are refreshing in their own distinct way.

Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna in ‘The Union.’ Photo Credit: Laura Radford, Netflix.

The dialogue in the script (courtesy of Joe Barton and David Guggenheim) is clever, witty, as well as rich in character development. Julian Farino deserves to be commended for his solid vision and direction, and this is a film that ought to have a sequel or two.

There is a rawness and authenticity to it, and there is something in it for everyone. “The Union” is feel-good escapism and garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about “The Union,” visit the official Netflix website.

Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Union.’ Photo Credit: Christopher Barr, Netflix.

Read More: Interview with Mark Wahlberg about his film “The Union.”