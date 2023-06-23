Review: Mark Grossman delivers emotional scenes in ‘The Young and The Restless’

Mark Grossman. Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming, CBS

Emmy-nominated actor Mark Grossman delivered emotional scenes in the hit CBS daytime drama “The Young and The Restless.”

His character, Adam Newman, was in a heavy baby loss storyline where he and Sally Spectra (played by Courtney Hope) lost their newborn on the show.

Sally has been suffering from pre-eclampsia on the No. 1 CBS soap opera, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she subsequently lost her consciousness.

Elena (played by Brytni Sarpy) informed Adam about Sally’s dire health situation, and asked him who’s life they should prioritize in saving (Sally or the baby’s life).

Initially, being unable to give an answer to Elena, she reminded Adam that time is running out (and of the essence), and if he didn’t make a decision, the doctors in the operation room would make it for him. In a true devastating fashion, Adam chose Sally (over the baby).

If that weren’t gut-wrenching enough, it was even more painful to watch Adam deliver the unfathomable news to Sally that her baby didn’t make it. The tension in that hospital room (between Sally and Adam) was so intense that it could be cut with a knife.

Grossman layered his emotions well, and truly captured the conscience of a grieving individual. Anybody who has ever lost a loved one would have been able to relate to this melancholic scenario, and the entire arc on the show.

In addition, Grossman’s scenes with his onscreen brother, Nick Newman (played by Joshua Morrow) were also poignant and compelling, as Nick (who has been through his own ordeals this past week with his own family members) was the voice of reason for Adam, and was there for him when he needed him the most. This proves that the Newman family dynamics were as strong and relevant as ever.

Grossman and Morrow’s characters’ affecting rapport, allowed for more resonance, and that resonated well with the viewers (especially seeing the brothers put their differences aside and be there for each other during this trying time).

Compliments to the show’s writers for giving these actors well-written and meaty material that they can really sink their teeth into, and for telling it in an organic manner.

The Verdict

This entire week, Mark Grossman has been killing it on “The Young and The Restless,” and equally superb was Courtney Hope in her heartbreaking performance as the mother, who just finds out that her baby didn’t make it.

Grossman was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and he tackled these melancholic scenes with a great deal of sensitivity and sentimentalism.

Both Grossman and Hope executed Emmy-worthy performances that ought to be submitted in future Emmy reels for both actors.

In other news, “The Young and The Restless” celebrated its 50th anniversary on the air earlier this year.