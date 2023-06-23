Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Mark Grossman delivers emotional scenes in ‘The Young and The Restless’

Emmy-nominated actor Mark Grossman delivered emotional scenes in the hit CBS daytime drama “The Young and The Restless.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Mark Grossman
Mark Grossman. Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming, CBS
Mark Grossman. Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming, CBS

Emmy-nominated actor Mark Grossman delivered emotional scenes in the hit CBS daytime drama “The Young and The Restless.”

His character, Adam Newman, was in a heavy baby loss storyline where he and Sally Spectra (played by Courtney Hope) lost their newborn on the show.

Sally has been suffering from pre-eclampsia on the No. 1 CBS soap opera, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she subsequently lost her consciousness.

Elena (played by Brytni Sarpy) informed Adam about Sally’s dire health situation, and asked him who’s life they should prioritize in saving (Sally or the baby’s life).

Initially, being unable to give an answer to Elena, she reminded Adam that time is running out (and of the essence), and if he didn’t make a decision, the doctors in the operation room would make it for him. In a true devastating fashion, Adam chose Sally (over the baby).

If that weren’t gut-wrenching enough, it was even more painful to watch Adam deliver the unfathomable news to Sally that her baby didn’t make it. The tension in that hospital room (between Sally and Adam) was so intense that it could be cut with a knife.

Grossman layered his emotions well, and truly captured the conscience of a grieving individual. Anybody who has ever lost a loved one would have been able to relate to this melancholic scenario, and the entire arc on the show.

In addition, Grossman’s scenes with his onscreen brother, Nick Newman (played by Joshua Morrow) were also poignant and compelling, as Nick (who has been through his own ordeals this past week with his own family members) was the voice of reason for Adam, and was there for him when he needed him the most. This proves that the Newman family dynamics were as strong and relevant as ever.

Grossman and Morrow’s characters’ affecting rapport, allowed for more resonance, and that resonated well with the viewers (especially seeing the brothers put their differences aside and be there for each other during this trying time).

Compliments to the show’s writers for giving these actors well-written and meaty material that they can really sink their teeth into, and for telling it in an organic manner.

The Verdict

This entire week, Mark Grossman has been killing it on “The Young and The Restless,” and equally superb was Courtney Hope in her heartbreaking performance as the mother, who just finds out that her baby didn’t make it.

Grossman was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and he tackled these melancholic scenes with a great deal of sensitivity and sentimentalism.

Both Grossman and Hope executed Emmy-worthy performances that ought to be submitted in future Emmy reels for both actors.

In other news, “The Young and The Restless” celebrated its 50th anniversary on the air earlier this year.

In this article:Actor, cbs, Courtney Hope, Daytime, Drama, Mark Grossman, soap opera, The young and the restless
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Final Fantasy fans queue up Thursday in Seoul to grab the game's latest edition Final Fantasy fans queue up Thursday in Seoul to grab the game's latest edition

Entertainment

Fans hail ‘dark’ storyline as new Final Fantasy title released

The eagerly awaited new game in the best-selling Final Fantasy franchise came out with fans hailing its high-spec action graphics.

10 hours ago
Final Fantasy XVI, seen advertised on a digital screen in Tokyo, has been described as the most grown up edition of the hit series yet Final Fantasy XVI, seen advertised on a digital screen in Tokyo, has been described as the most grown up edition of the hit series yet

Business

Game changer: Final Fantasy’s decades of reinvention

Final Fantasy XVI, seen advertised on a digital screen in Tokyo, has been described as the most grown up edition of the hit series...

21 hours ago
Netflix loses subscribers in two consecutive quarters Netflix loses subscribers in two consecutive quarters

Business

Netflix CEO says $2.5 bn investment an ‘opportunity’ for S.Korea

Netflix's $2.5 billion investment in South Korea is an "opportunity" for local business.

20 hours ago
The blast was followed by a major fire which caused the building, housing a fashion school, to collapse The blast was followed by a major fire which caused the building, housing a fashion school, to collapse

World

Rescuers comb through rubble of Paris building blast

The blast was followed by a major fire which caused the building, housing a fashion school, to collapse - Copyright AFP ABDULMONAM EASSAFrench rescuers...

19 hours ago