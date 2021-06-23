Review: Mark Collier is spotlighted in ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Actor Mark Collier. Photo by Bjoern Kommerell.

Actor Mark Collier (“As The World Turns” fame) was recently spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning TV host and she spoke to Collier about his journey in life and in entertainment (which included booking his role in the defunct daytime drama “As The World Turns”).

Their entire conversation may be seen below.

Last month, Collier was a part of the inaugural Soap Con Live event, which was co-created by Lacretia Lyon and Susan Eisenberg. It was broadcast live on The Locher Room’s YouTube channel, which was hosted by Alan Locher.

