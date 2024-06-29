Review: Maria Ellis releases her new pop single ‘Like You Loved Me’

Maria Ellis. Photo Credit: Savanna Ruedy.

Greek-American pop recording artist Maria Ellis released her new single “Like You Loved Me.”

The song is soothing, atmospheric, and it features her crisp, pristine vocals, which are reminiscent of Ariana Grande meets Sabrina Carpenter. The lyrics are poetic and conversational but not contrived.

Her whistle register is tremendous, especially towards the end, and Ellis maintains solid control over her crystalline voice. Once again, she is able to showcase a different side of her versatile artistry.

The song “Like You Loved Me” was penned by Maria Ellis, who co-produced it with Jupe.

“Like You Loved Me” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “Like You Loved Me” is a stunning vocal performance from start to finish. It is truly ethereal and it is worth checking out.

Ellis proves that she is one of the most underrated female vocalists in the contemporary pop music scene.

“Like You Loved Me” ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity. It garners an A rating. Well done.

