Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Maria Bakalova stars in the Bulgarian film ‘Triumph’

Markos Papadatos

Published

Maria Bakalova in 'Triumph'
Maria Bakalova in 'Triumph.' Photo Courtesy of BFC
Maria Bakalova in 'Triumph.' Photo Courtesy of BFC

Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) stars as Slava Platnikova in the new international film “Triumph.”

It also stars Margita Gosheva as Pirina Nyagolova, Julian Vergov as Col. Simeon Platnikov, and Julian Kostov as the Private.

“Triumph” follows the previous films “The Lesson” and “Glory” and it is the conclusion of the trilogy, which was inspired by true sensational news stories in Bulgaria. The screenplay of “Triumph” is rich and resonant.

The synopsis is: With the fall of the Iron Curtain, the Eastern European nations, and Bulgarians in particular, are suddenly left with a sense of aimlessness and orphanage. Earlier, it was the Mother Party that dictated their thoughts and beliefs.

Now, their virgin minds are suddenly bestowed with something they are not prepared for – freedom. So, what do they do with that?

A military reconnaissance expedition headed by the ailing Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Zlatev, arrives at a barren field in the middle of nowhere and starts digging a hole at a spot pinpointed via telepathic dictation by the General’s personal psychic, Pirina.

The head of the Army’s Science Department, Col. Platnikov, is appointed mission commander despite his reasonable objections.

Circumstances have forced him to bring along his peculiar daughter Slava (Maria Bakalova), whom Pirina declares to be a powerful “signal conductor” and uses her to channel the alien entity Yolo.

Yolo proclaims that they have been chosen by the Galactic High Council to unearth a powerful artefact that will change the future of humanity and lead Bulgaria to a triumph.

Thus begins a never-ending manual digging operation, marked by abrupt changes of direction and depth in accordance with the instructions of the mysterious galactic “Guides”, relayed by their Earth correspondents Pirina and Slava. Soon enough, love intrigues, envy, jealousy, and a struggle for dominance start to pollute the otherwise idealistic visionary endeavor.

The Verdict

Overall, “Triumph” is indeed a triumphant film… it is a mix between satire and tragedy. Maria Bakalova pulls off a career-defining acting performance as Slava, which runs the gamut. It will make you feel every emotion imaginable, and it will definitely spark conversations among viewers.

Margita Gosheva delivers a commanding performance as Pirina Nyagolova, while Julian Kostov is also noteworthy as the Private. Everybody in the cast brings something distinct to the table. There is a rawness, honesty, and authenticity to this project like no other.

“Triumph” is a movie that deserves to be nominated for (and subsequently win) an Academy Award for “Best International Feature Film.” It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bravo.

In other Maria Bakalova news, she was just as remarkable in “The Apprentice” as Ivana Trump.

In this article:Academy award, Bulgaria, Film, International, julian kostov, Margita Gosheva, Maria Bakalova, Movie, oscar, triumph
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Daylight saving time: Risks and benefits

This raises the question “is that even worth the effort involved?”

21 hours ago
Relations between India and Canada (led by Justin Trudeau (L) and Narendra Modi) have spiralled since the killing on Canadian soil last year of a Sikh activist Relations between India and Canada (led by Justin Trudeau (L) and Narendra Modi) have spiralled since the killing on Canadian soil last year of a Sikh activist

World

Three charged as Modi slams Canada Hindu temple violence

Canadian authorities charged three people on Monday following violence at a Hindu temple which provoked angry condemnation from India.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

New Huntington’s treatment prevents protein aggregation

The treated mice also experienced no significant side effects, confirming the therapy is nontoxic and well tolerated.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Can magnetic pulses aimed at the brain treat insomnia?

The device is held against the scalp for less than a minute and it uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to target specific areas of the...

21 hours ago