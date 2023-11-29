Review: Marcus Rosner and Emily Alatalo star in a new Great American Family movie

Emily Alatalo and Marcus Rosner. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Actors Marcus Rosner and Emily Alatalo star in a new Great American Family romantic comedy.

“Christmas in Maple Hills” premiered on Monday, November 27. In this film, Valerie Warrick (Emily Alatalo) is shocked to learn the land passed down from her grandparents isn’t in her family’s name… instead it is registered under “D. Property Company.”

To save her family’s legacy and their dairy farm, she teams up with handsome veteran Walker Jennings (Marcus Rosner) to dig into her family’s past. Can they solve the mystery of who really owns the land in time for the holidays?

Amanda Jordan and Adrian Spencer also star as Marguerite and Duke respectively.

Marco Deufemia directed from a script by Jennifer Snow. Alatalo gives an alluring performance as Valerie, while Rosner also stands out as the dashing Walker. They have great chemistry together, and it is such a heartfelt rom-com.

The Verdict

Overall, this new Marcus Rosner and Emily Alatalo holiday movie is pleasant and entertaining. It lives up to its tagline where “the greatest mystery is love.” It is worth more than just a passing glance.