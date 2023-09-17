Connect with us

Review: Marcus Coloma hosts a murder mystery and karaoke fan event in New York

On September 16, actor and musician Marcus Coloma (“General Hospital” fame) hosted a murder mystery fan event in New York.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Actor Marcus Coloma. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos
He is known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” which he played for three years.

This event combined Coloma’s loves for both acting and music, and that resonated with the audience.

Murder mystery event

As part of the murder mystery, Coloma played a private eye, and the fans were a part of the investigation where they were given parts to play such as victims or friends of the victim and witnesses.

Coloma had to try to solve who did the alleged murder towards the end. It was neat to see everyone involved in the process and to watch them roleplay with Coloma.

“I thought it was a lot of fun,” Coloma admitted. “I enjoyed it, especially because it was a neat way to connect with people.”

“Writing the storyline was hard but I’ve watched a lot of soap operas so that helped,” Marisol Ortiz, who wrote and organized this murder mystery fan event, remarked.

Ortiz continued, “Knowing that I’ve gotten to know the fans after all of these events, I kind of knew their personalities and I knew what kind of characters they wanted to play. The good thing was they were all so with it, whatever I picked out, and that’s what makes it easy with soap opera fans, they are just so awesome.”

“I couldn’t ask for a better person to play the detective, and that was actor Marcus Coloma. Everybody pulled this mystery off; I was super impressed,” Ortiz added.

Evening of karaoke in Manhattan

It was following by an evening of karaoke at Duets in New York’s Koreatown, where the fans sang such song with him as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” Ozzy Osbourne And Lita Ford’s “Close My Eyes Forever,” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark.”

Other karaoke tunes includes renditions of New Kids on the Block’s “Step by Step,” Little Big Town’s “Better Man,” Duran Duran’ “Hungry Like The Wolf,” James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain,” Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Tainted Love,” as well as the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams,” among many others.

To learn more about actor and musician Marcus Coloma, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

In this article:Abc, Actor, Drama, Event, Fan, General hospital, Karaoke, koreatown, Marcus Coloma, Murder mystery, Musician, Nikolas Cassadine
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

