Review: Marci Miller will blow your mind in ‘FEAR’ thriller

Marci Miller and Jason Tobias in 'FEAR.' Photo Credit: New Era Entertainment

Emmy-nominated actress Marci Miller stars in the gripping thriller “FEAR,” which was directed by filmmakers Geoff Reisner and Jason Tobias. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The movie premiered on DVD and digital on June 15 via New Era Entertainment.

Miller steals every scene she is in as protagonist Josephine “Joe” Allister, who must hunt the hunters to protect her kids.

“FEAR” is set in the desolate regions of Canada, where a young family faces a group of bandits that steal the last of their supplies; with time running out, they must form an alliance with the outlaws in an effort to protect their children. It will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats thanks to the multiple twists and turns in it.

Without giving too much away, this is a film that is well worth checking out.

The Verdict

Marci Miller delivers one of the most extraordinary acting performances in her career in “FEAR,” and the rest of the cast noteworthy.

Aside from Miller, the cast is made up of Jason Tobias (who plays Ethan Allister), Justin Dray (Lincoln Morrow), Danny Ruiz (Josh Allister), and Cece Kelly (Mia Allister), all of which are unique and talented in their own right.

Compliments to showrunners Geoff Reisner and Jason Tobias for writing and directing such a riveting film. “FEAR” garners an A rating.