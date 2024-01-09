Review: Madison Smith stars in the rom-com ‘The Perfect Man(icure)’

Madison Smith and Marlie Collins in 'The Perfect Man(icure).' Photo Courtesy of Reel One Entertainment.

Canadian actor Madison Smith starred in the new romantic comedy “The Perfect Man(icure)” opposite Marlie Collins.

Wendy Ord directed from a screenplay by Rob Eckard and Dasha Fayvinova.

In this film, quirky inventor Katya (Marlie Collins) partners with charismatic and confident marketing consultant Ryan (Madison Smith) to help her sell her personal manicure device, “Phenomenails,” at the upcoming Beauty Expo.

Madison Smith and Marlie Collins have solid chemistry together, and the plot will keep the audience engaged. The subject matter is timely and relevant; it has some really funny scenes that will make viewers laugh out loud.

Aside from some minor tech issues, it hits its mark. The ensemble cast is also memorable.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Perfect Man(icure)” is a rom-com that is worth checking out. Marlie Collins delivers a bubbly performance alongside Madison Smith, who is charming as Ryan. Their warm rapport allows for more resonance.

There is something in it for everyone, and it could easily be watched on an evening on the couch along with some popcorn, or a cup of tea or hot cocoa. This movie garners a B+ rating.