Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Madison Smith stars in the rom-com ‘The Perfect Man(icure)’

Canadian actor Madison Smith starred in the new romantic comedy “The Perfect Man(icure)” opposite Marlie Collins.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Madison Smith and Marlie Collins in 'The Perfect Man(icure)'
Madison Smith and Marlie Collins in 'The Perfect Man(icure).' Photo Courtesy of Reel One Entertainment.
Madison Smith and Marlie Collins in 'The Perfect Man(icure).' Photo Courtesy of Reel One Entertainment.

Canadian actor Madison Smith starred in the new romantic comedy “The Perfect Man(icure)” opposite Marlie Collins.

Wendy Ord directed from a screenplay by Rob Eckard and Dasha Fayvinova.

In this film, quirky inventor Katya (Marlie Collins) partners with charismatic and confident marketing consultant Ryan (Madison Smith) to help her sell her personal manicure device, “Phenomenails,” at the upcoming Beauty Expo.

Madison Smith and Marlie Collins have solid chemistry together, and the plot will keep the audience engaged. The subject matter is timely and relevant; it has some really funny scenes that will make viewers laugh out loud.

Aside from some minor tech issues, it hits its mark. The ensemble cast is also memorable.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Perfect Man(icure)” is a rom-com that is worth checking out. Marlie Collins delivers a bubbly performance alongside Madison Smith, who is charming as Ryan. Their warm rapport allows for more resonance.

There is something in it for everyone, and it could easily be watched on an evening on the couch along with some popcorn, or a cup of tea or hot cocoa. This movie garners a B+ rating.

In this article:Actor, Canadian, Film, Madison Smith, marlie collins, Movie, rom-com, The Perfect Man(icure), wendy ord
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023 US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023

World

US election top risk to world no matter who wins: consultancy

The US presidential election will pose the greatest political risk to the world in 2024 no matter who wins.

24 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Interest rates and US politics – A terrible mix

For more avoidable disasters, contact your smiling local political ignoramuses.

1 hour ago
A fan on the new 'Rue David Bowie' in the French capital's 13th district A fan on the new 'Rue David Bowie' in the French capital's 13th district

Entertainment

Paris names street after David Bowie

The city of Paris on Monday named a street after rock music icon David Bowie, a first in honour of the singer eight years...

15 hours ago
United Airlines says it has discovered loose bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in its fleet, like one seen here taking off in September 2023 United Airlines says it has discovered loose bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in its fleet, like one seen here taking off in September 2023

Business

United Airlines says inspections found loose bolts on its 737 MAX planes

United Airlines said Monday it has discovered loose bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in its fleet during preliminary inspections.

15 hours ago