Review: Madison Beer brings her Spinnin’ Tour to Radio City Music Hall

Madison Beer. Photo Courtesy of Epic Records.

On Saturday, May 18, pop artist Madison Beer brought her “Spinnin’ Tour” to Radio City Music Hall in the heart of New York City.

Radio City Music Hall set

Beer kicked off her set with “Home to Another One,” where the stage was graced in an intergalactic backdrop as she allowed her crisp vocals to shine. She immediately broke into “Good in Goodbye” and “Sweet Relief.”

“New York, how are you feeling tonight?” she asked. “Can I see them up there a little bit better,” she said, implying for the lights to be turned up.

“I don’t even know what to say. I am so honored and touched to be in this room with you right now,” she said. “I can’t believe it, I feel like I am dreaming,” she admitted, and the crowd went nuts.

“I just want to say, ‘thank you’ for being a part of this night, which I will remember for the rest of my life,” she expressed. “I told myself I won’t sob through this show, but I probably will. I will never have enough words, so just thank you.”

“I hope you have a fun and safe night and welcome to the ‘Spinnin’ Tour.’ I love you,” she said, effusively.

It was followed by “Showed Me (How I Fell in Love With You)” and the midtempo “17,” which was indeed youthful.

Equally noteworthy was “Dear Society,” whose lyrics are relevant and relatable. “Envy the Leaves” was vocally reminiscent of a quintessential Ariana Grande performance meets Billie Eilish, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

“Homesick” was yet another hypnotic tune with a visually striking backdrop. It was followed by the Olivia Rodrigo-esque “Selfish,” where she didn’t hold anything back.

“Ryder” was a controlled and crystalline performance, where she sat on the stairs and sang the song (which is about her brother Ryder Beer).

She was able to take her audience on a journey with her with “Reckless” and she segued into “Make You Mine,” which is this journalist’s all-time favorite Madison Beer tune due to its infectious nature.

After the unapologetic “BOYSHIT” where she was jumping on the stage, Beer closed her elaborate set with “Baby” and “Follow the White Rabbit,” where she left her dedicated fans wanting to hear more.

Encore

For her encore, Beer returned to the iconic Radio City stage to perform “Spinnin’,” the title track of her tour, as well as an expressive rendition of “King of Everything,” where she was clearly overcome with emotion as she was fighting back the tears as everybody was reciting the lyrics verbatim.

The Verdict

Overall, Madison Beer put on a fabulous headlining tour at Radio City Music Hall, where she looked and sounded incredible. This concert showcased Beer’s versatile talent as a vocalist, songwriter, and song stylist.

Her crisp and breathy vocals are pure as the driven snow. Beer deserves to become the next big female pop superstar in music.

It is highly recommended that one sees Beer next time she is performing in town. Her Radio City set garnered an A rating.

To learn more about Madison Beer, follow her on Instagram and visit her official website.