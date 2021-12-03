Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: M-Pop sensation LAY captures the hearts of listeners with his latest single ‘Bee With You’

Chinese No. 1 idol LAY released his new song “Bee With You” and it is very enjoyable to listen to. Digital Journal has the 411.

Published

LAY
LAY. Photo Credit: Zhang Yixing Studio
LAY. Photo Credit: Zhang Yixing Studio

Chinese No. 1 idol LAY released his new song “Bee With You” and it is very enjoyable to listen to. Digital Journal has the 411.

The lyrics and composition for this single were made by LAY himself in hopes of displaying his emotions and feelings to his fans in an authentic way.

The song itself has a very upbeat and smooth instrumental. Although most of the song is in Mandarin, listening to the single was a blast, and the English lyric “I keep running, you keep running” is its most memorable part of the song.

When you find the English translation of its lyrics, it is heartwarming once you comprehend the song’s message. In fact, the lyric “I have seen a lot of scenery along the way, and you are the most beautiful one, accompanying each other, rushing towards the same direction,” is LAY’s way of thanking his fans for their support throughout his rise to fame.

“Be With You” by LAY is available on all digital platforms. The song deserves an A rating and it’s no surprise he’s the “King of China”. All of its elements including his soothing voice, delivery, and catchy beats caters to his fans plus new listeners alike giving us a taste of his well-known M-Pop signature sound. Well done.

LAY has found a tremendous amount of success these past two years. A string of success is highlighted by the releases of an album followed by singles and an EP translated well overseas that led to growing international success as clearly stated by his 70+ million social media followers worldwide. It eventually led to collaborating American artists Steve Aoki and will.i.am for “Love You More”.

Not only has he become a household name in Asia as a solo artist but also been prominent in the TV and Film industry as he hosted plenty of popular reality shows.

To learn more about LAY, follow him on InstagramWeiboTwitter, and TikTok. Follow his studio accounts on these two respective social media platforms as well on Instagram and Twitter.

In this article:bee with you, Chinese, English, idol, mandarin, Single
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Five cybersecurity myths that need to be busted

You can’t ignore the possibility of malicious insiders or even staff accidents.

21 hours ago
US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

Life

Op-Ed: Supreme Court vs US Constitution and Roe vs Wade – No winners, ever

There is no stated power in the US Constitution to regulate human reproduction.

11 hours ago

Life

Christmas trees are in short supply this holiday season

A small dog looking at a christmas tree which has colored lights. Source - Trogain, CC SA 4.0.If you are having trouble finding a...

10 hours ago
Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa

Tech & Science

What we know about the Omicron coronavirus variant so far

The hunt for answers - like whether the Omicron variant will trigger new waves of infection.

11 hours ago