Review: M-Pop sensation LAY captures the hearts of listeners with his latest single ‘Bee With You’

LAY. Photo Credit: Zhang Yixing Studio

Chinese No. 1 idol LAY released his new song “Bee With You” and it is very enjoyable to listen to. Digital Journal has the 411.

The lyrics and composition for this single were made by LAY himself in hopes of displaying his emotions and feelings to his fans in an authentic way.

The song itself has a very upbeat and smooth instrumental. Although most of the song is in Mandarin, listening to the single was a blast, and the English lyric “I keep running, you keep running” is its most memorable part of the song.

When you find the English translation of its lyrics, it is heartwarming once you comprehend the song’s message. In fact, the lyric “I have seen a lot of scenery along the way, and you are the most beautiful one, accompanying each other, rushing towards the same direction,” is LAY’s way of thanking his fans for their support throughout his rise to fame.

“Be With You” by LAY is available on all digital platforms. The song deserves an A rating and it’s no surprise he’s the “King of China”. All of its elements including his soothing voice, delivery, and catchy beats caters to his fans plus new listeners alike giving us a taste of his well-known M-Pop signature sound. Well done.

LAY has found a tremendous amount of success these past two years. A string of success is highlighted by the releases of an album followed by singles and an EP translated well overseas that led to growing international success as clearly stated by his 70+ million social media followers worldwide. It eventually led to collaborating American artists Steve Aoki and will.i.am for “Love You More”.

Not only has he become a household name in Asia as a solo artist but also been prominent in the TV and Film industry as he hosted plenty of popular reality shows.

To learn more about LAY, follow him on Instagram, Weibo, Twitter, and TikTok. Follow his studio accounts on these two respective social media platforms as well on Instagram and Twitter.