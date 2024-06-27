Connect with us

Review: Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn (“Stranger Things”) star in “A Quiet Place: Day One.”
Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o in 'A Quiet Place: Day One.' Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.
Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn (“Stranger Things”) star in “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

It encompasses elements of drama, horror, sci-fi, mystery, suspense, and thriller. It was written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, from a story by Sarnoski and John Krasinski. This marks the third installment in “A Quiet Place” franchise.

Lupita Nyong’o plays Samira “Sam” while Joseph Quinn plays Eric, and they have solid chemistry together.

Sam finds herself trapped in New York City during the early stages of an invasion by alien creatures with ultrasonic hearing, so it is all about saying quiet to stay alive and survive.

Alex Wolff is the voice of reason as Reuben, the male nurse and caretaker of Sam. Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou also stars as Henri.

The film has the apocalyptic elements of “The Day After Tomorrow.” It allows viewers to go on a ride with these characters as they experience the day the world went quiet. The CGI in the film serves its overall effect.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Quiet Place: Day One” is a gripping and engaging thriller. Strong performances led by Lupita Nyong’o (who steals every scene she is in) and Joseph Quinn gives this movie its beating heart. It has moments that will shock viewers, others that will make them laugh out loud, but also sentimental ones that will melt their hearts. Everyone in the cast brings something unique to the table. It garners four out of five stars.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

