Review: Luke Grimes of ‘Yellowstone’ releases ‘God and a Girl’

Luke Grimes. Photo Credit: Hank Chafin

Musician and actor Luke Grimes (“Yellowstone”) released his new country track “God and a Girl.”

This tune is a track on his upcoming full-length eponymous studio album, which will be released on March 8 via Mercury Nashville and Range Music. The album was produced by Dave Cobb, and Grimes co-wrote 10 out of the 13 songs on the CD.

This LP follows the release of his EP “Pain Pills or Pews.”

“God and a Girl” is a neo-traditional acoustic ballad, and it features his rich, blues-soaked vocals, where the listener can recall country singer-songwriter Will Hoge. It has a stirring vibe to it; moreover, there is a sincerity and rawness to it.

This song garners two thumbs up, and it would be a good addendum to any motion picture soundtrack for a western. In many ways, Grimes is like a modern-day Townes Van Zandt.

His forthcoming studio album “Luke Grimes” is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

Judging from the previously-released songs “Hold On,” the opener “Burn, and now “God and a Girl,” this new album already sounds promising.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Luke Grimes, follow him on Instagram.