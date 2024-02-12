Connect with us

Review: Luke Grimes of ‘Yellowstone’ releases ‘God and a Girl’

Musician and actor Luke Grimes (“Yellowstone”) released his new country track “God and a Girl.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Luke Grimes. Photo Credit: Hank Chafin
This tune is a track on his upcoming full-length eponymous studio album, which will be released on March 8 via Mercury Nashville and Range Music. The album was produced by Dave Cobb, and Grimes co-wrote 10 out of the 13 songs on the CD.

This LP follows the release of his EP “Pain Pills or Pews.”

“God and a Girl” is a neo-traditional acoustic ballad, and it features his rich, blues-soaked vocals, where the listener can recall country singer-songwriter Will Hoge. It has a stirring vibe to it; moreover, there is a sincerity and rawness to it.

This song garners two thumbs up, and it would be a good addendum to any motion picture soundtrack for a western. In many ways, Grimes is like a modern-day Townes Van Zandt.

His forthcoming studio album “Luke Grimes” is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

Judging from the previously-released songs “Hold On,” the opener “Burn, and now “God and a Girl,” this new album already sounds promising.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Luke Grimes, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

