Review: Lucy DeVito, Andie MacDowell, and Danny DeVito get festive in ‘A Sudden Case of Christmas’

The cast of 'A Sudden Case of Christmas.' Photo Courtesy of Shout! Studios.

Lucy DeVito, Andie MacDowell, and Danny DeVito star in “A Sudden Case of Christmas,” which is available to stream on Hulu as of Friday, December 13th.

It was directed by Peter Chelsom (“Serendipity”), who also co-wrote the screenplay with Tinker Lindsay.

“A Sudden Case of Christmas” also stars Wilmer Valderrama, Adrian Dunbar, José Zúñiga, Valeria Cavalli, Mario de la Rosa, Francesco Salvi, Denis Conway, and Antonella Rose.

This film takes place in the beauty of the Dolomite Mountain range in Italy, and it follows an American couple Abbie and Jacob (played by Lucy DeVito and Wilmer Valderrama respectively) who takes their daughter Claire (Rose) to her grandfather Lawrence’s (Danny DeVito) Grand Hotel in Italy to tell her that they are separating.

Claire insists on celebrating Christmas in August, in an effort to bring her parents together, which leads to some unexpected complications, as well as chaos and mischief.

Claire’s other grandparents Rose and Mark (played by Andie MacDowell and José Zúñiga respectively) arrive just in time to join the holiday festivities, where they bring their share of secrets, which adds more intricacy and complexities to the storylines.

The Dolomite Mountains not only serve as a backdrop, but their own character in the movie as well.

Without giving too much away, this is a heart-warming rom-com that needs to be experienced by the entire family.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Sudden Case of Christmas” is a fun, quirky, feel-good, and entertaining family holiday film. It is also witty, sentimental, and poignant.

“A Sudden Case of Christmas” is a rom-com that is worth checking out, especially since it underscores such values as family, unity, love, hope, and traditions.

Lucy DeVito is effervescent as Abbie, and it is hilarious to watch Danny DeVito portray Lawrence in a commanding performance as the grandfather who tries to keep his family from falling apart. Wilmer Valderrama delivers as Jacob, who is on the brink of breaking up with Abbie.

Antonella Rose delivers a true breakout performance as the precocious Claire, and is a scene-stealer in some scenes. Antonella’s scenes with Danny DeVito, in particular, are sheer bliss.

In fact, everybody in the cast brings something distinct to this engaging story.

“A Sudden Case of Christmas” garners four out of five stars. Well done.