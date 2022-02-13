Review: ‘Love & Where to Find It’ is an enthralling film on UPtv

Elise Gatien and Clayton James in 'Love & Where to Find It' film. Photo Courtesy of UPtv.

“Love & Where to Find It,” starring Clayton James and Elise Gatien, is a beautiful new original film on UPtv. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Ken Friss directed this movie, which deals with two local coffee shop business owners Jonah (played by Clayton James) and Lena (Elise Gatien). They both despise each other in real life but fall in love while unknowingly sending each other messages through a dating app on their friends Ava (Stephanie Izsak) and Walker’s (Lucas Penner) behalf.

They were just trying to help their friends find love; however, when Jonah and Lena start sending messages through a dating app on behalf of their besties, will they be the ones discovering a spark despite their differences? Also, what will happen to Ava and Walker? Will they be a match as well? Tune in on UPtv to find out.

Without giving too much away, “Love & Where to Find It” is worth more than just a passing glance.

The Verdict

Overall, “Love & Where to Find It” is an engaging, uplifting, and heartwarming film. The acting performances by Clayton James, Elise Gatien, Lucas Penner, and Stephanie Izsak are delightful.

Kudos to screenwriter Victoria Rose for writing such a clever script, which was not an easy task to undertake yet she nailed it.

Fans of “You’ve Got Mail” (starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan) will certainly enjoy this new original UPtv movie. “Love & Where to Find It” garners two thumbs up.