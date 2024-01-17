Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Louis Mandylor stars in ‘Hellhound’ action thriller

Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) stars in the new action thriller “Hellhound,” which was released on January 12 via Saban Film.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Louis Mandylor in 'Hellhound'
Louis Mandylor in 'Hellhound.' Photo Courtesy of Saban Films.
Louis Mandylor in 'Hellhound.' Photo Courtesy of Saban Films.

Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding“) stars in the new action thriller “Hellhound,” which was released on January 12 via Saban Films.

 Joshua Dixon directed from a screenplay by Niccolo De La Fere.

The synopsis is: In the heart of Bangkok, a seasoned hitman, Loreno (Louis Mandylor) on the cusp of retirement finds himself pulled back into the deadly world he’s yearning to leave behind.

Reluctantly accepting a final assignment (before he chooses to retire), he believes it to be a routine job.

However, as the intricacies of the mission unravel, he is plunged into a whirlwind of intrigue, danger, and unexpected alliances, causing his last endeavor to spiral into a treacherous odyssey that challenges his skills, convictions, and the limits of his own morality.

The tagline is “once you enter, you can never leave,” and for the most part, this movie lives up to it.

Mandylor proves that he is one of the most underrated action performers and actors in the contemporary entertainment scene. The movie contains some symbolism and motifs, if one pays close attention.

While it isn’t perfect, the cast does well with what they have given a subpar screenplay (it takes a while for the filmmakers to set up their story).

The Verdict

Overall, “Hellhound” is worth more than just a passing glance. Louis Mandylor commands every scene he is in pulling off a bold and badass performance. It will certainly move the audience on a psychological level.

The fight scenes are nicely choreographed exhilarating to watch. The film encompasses elements of mystery, crime, suspense, action, and drama. It garners a B+ rating.

To learn more about actor Louis Mandylor, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Action, Film, hellhound, joshua dixon, louis mandylor, Movie, my big fat greek wedding, Thriller
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Digital healthcare Digital healthcare

Tech & Science

Digital healthcare is becoming more popular in the UK

The UK public is enthusiastic about the possibilities of digital technology, but they are still wary of the security implications of digitalization.

13 hours ago
Sister Hazel Sister Hazel

Entertainment

Sister Hazel talks about their new single ‘Love You More’

Ken Block, the lead singer of Sister Hazel, chatted about their new single "Love You More."

18 hours ago
A Mexican lime plantation lies abandoned by its owners due to extortion by criminal gangs in Michoacan state A Mexican lime plantation lies abandoned by its owners due to extortion by criminal gangs in Michoacan state

World

Op-Ed: The state of global organized crime — You won’t like it

To fix this, you’d have to redesign the way money works. The money probably won’t like that.

16 hours ago

Business

Apple ends Samsung’s 12-year run as world’s top smartphone seller

Apple's iPhone for the first time became the world's biggest selling smartphone after rival Samsung's 12-year run as leader, data showed.

16 hours ago