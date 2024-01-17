Review: Louis Mandylor stars in ‘Hellhound’ action thriller

Louis Mandylor in 'Hellhound.' Photo Courtesy of Saban Films.

Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding“) stars in the new action thriller “Hellhound,” which was released on January 12 via Saban Films.

Joshua Dixon directed from a screenplay by Niccolo De La Fere.

The synopsis is: In the heart of Bangkok, a seasoned hitman, Loreno (Louis Mandylor) on the cusp of retirement finds himself pulled back into the deadly world he’s yearning to leave behind.

Reluctantly accepting a final assignment (before he chooses to retire), he believes it to be a routine job.

However, as the intricacies of the mission unravel, he is plunged into a whirlwind of intrigue, danger, and unexpected alliances, causing his last endeavor to spiral into a treacherous odyssey that challenges his skills, convictions, and the limits of his own morality.

The tagline is “once you enter, you can never leave,” and for the most part, this movie lives up to it.

Mandylor proves that he is one of the most underrated action performers and actors in the contemporary entertainment scene. The movie contains some symbolism and motifs, if one pays close attention.

While it isn’t perfect, the cast does well with what they have given a subpar screenplay (it takes a while for the filmmakers to set up their story).

The Verdict

Overall, “Hellhound” is worth more than just a passing glance. Louis Mandylor commands every scene he is in pulling off a bold and badass performance. It will certainly move the audience on a psychological level.

The fight scenes are nicely choreographed exhilarating to watch. The film encompasses elements of mystery, crime, suspense, action, and drama. It garners a B+ rating.

