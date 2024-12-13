Review: ‘LOTR: The War of the Rohirrim’ is an enchanting world expansion

A scene from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ is the epic tale of a father who learns to trust his daughter in the heat of battle.

The Lord of the Rings universe is incredibly vast with much of it still unexplored on screen. Even with three feature-length films and their extended versions, there are parts of the trilogy that remain strictly on the page — and that’s not even accounting for the appendices and offshoot stories J.R.R. Tolkien penned. As there is no immediate need to remake Peter Jackson’s films, it’s a great time to start exploring some of the other tales about great kings and unsung heroes. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim unfolds 200 years before Bilbo Baggins would even find the ring that inspired the fellowship’s quest to Mordor.

King Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox) is the ruler of Rohan and ally to Gondor. His sons, Haleth (Benjamin Wainwright) and Hama (Yazdan Qafouri), are expectedly strong young men. However, his daughter, Hèra (Gaia Wise), also inherited his spirit, preferring to wander the wild over any lady-like duties that may be required of her. And even though Helm publicly disproves, he is secretly proud of her strength and will. Thus, when their enemy, the Dunlendings, come to seek her hand in marriage, Helm’s irrefutable rebuff creates an even greater divide between the clans. The lord’s son, Wulf’s (Luca Pasqualino), revenge is not immediate, but the war that eventually arrives at Helm’s doorstep has considerable costs for him and his kin.

This story is extracted from The Lord of the Rings’ appendices and even though the male heirs of Rohan’s throne are described in detail, Helm’s daughter remained unnamed. So, the scriptwriters took on the task of filling in the blanks by not only giving her a name, but making her one of the region’s unsung heroes. With a blank slate, they embrace the opportunity to give depth and character to a woman in Tolkien’s world. Even Hèra’s lady-in-waiting, Olwyn (Lorraine Ashbourne), is given more consideration than would be typical as she plays a pivotal role in protecting the princess.

The voice cast is exceptional. Cox commands a room with nothing but his voice, while also softening his demeanour to portray a man with great affection for his children. Wise audibly demonstrates Hèra’s fiery spirit, conviction and wisdom, creating a character that audiences want to triumph. Conversely, Pasqualino brings unhinged ambition to Wulf, who becomes obsessed with resolving his personal vendetta at all costs.

Notably, the filmmakers were in contact with Jackson’s team to inform the picture’s visual design, including the costumes and sets. They were granted access to the hallowed warehouse of archived props and able to consult with the film’s designers, particularly as they recreated the impenetrable keep of Helm’s Deep, as well as Saruman’s tower and a few familiar personalities. Their efforts pay off in the form of a stunning, animated picture that introduces new characters and creatures, while still looking like an extension of its live-action predecessors. Several of the landscapes are breathtaking and the battle scenes do not lack any intensity in spite of the new medium.

Director: Kenji Kamiyama

Starring: Brian Cox, Gaia Wise and Miranda Otto