Review: Lori Loughlin and James Tupper star in heartwarming ‘Fall Into Winter’

Lori Loughlin and James Tupper in 'Fall Into Winter.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Media

Actors Lori Loughlin and James Tupper starred in the heartwarming new Great American Family movie “Fall Into Winter,” which premiered on Saturday, January 28.

The synopsis of “Fall Into Winter” is as follows: Life quickly changes for Kerry (Lori Loughlin) as she has to work alongside to her high school nemesis, Brooks (James Tupper), an old friend of her brother’s who unexpectedly buys into Kerry’s family-owned candy shop.

Kerry loves to make candy, and when her old crush moves back into town, their reunion was anything but sweet (no pun intended). Brooks goes to the small town to become a partner of a chocolate store. Brooks acknowledged that he knows “absolutely nothing about making candy” though it is his favorite food group.

They both have been hurt before, and it is evident that change is their adversary. When fate brings them together, will they get a second chance at love?

It is well-written by Cara J. Russell, realistic and it has a warm message to it. Their love story is quite inspiring. It is uplifting and the quintessential movie to kick off the final week of the New Year’s first month. It has a lot of heart to it, and it is highly recommended for all.

Read More: James Tupper of ‘Big Little Lies’ talks about his new film ‘Fall Into Winter’