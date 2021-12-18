Connect with us

Review: Loreno Mayer and Enya Angel charm on ethereal ‘I’m Loving You’

Loreno Mayer and Enya Angel charm on their ethereal track “I’m Loving You.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Loreno Mayer
Loreno Mayer. Photo Courtesy of Loreno Mayer
Loreno Mayer. Photo Courtesy of Loreno Mayer

The vocals by Enya Angel are crystalline and gorgeous, coupled with Loreno Mayer’s exquisite production and the result is simply magical. Well done.

Enya Angel worked with Darude, the man who made the classic track “Sandstorm.”
Loreno and Enya previously worked together already on multiple successful tracks like “Who You Are” which was released on Enhanced Music, and “Colours,” which was played at the ASOT Festival.

This song is dedicated to someone special in Loreno’s life, that person inspired him to make this track, the happiness and emotions in it describe his feelings the best besides amazing love lyrics and amazing vocals from Enya who made this song for anyone who is in love and have someone special in life.

“I’m Loving You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is upbeat, refreshing and it garners an A rating.

