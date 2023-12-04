Review: Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, and Nicollette Sheridan star in ‘Ladies of the ’80s’

Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Loni Anderson, Nicollette Sheridan, and Morgan Fairchild. Photo Credit: Ser Baffao, Lifetime

Actresses Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, and Nicollette Sheridan star in the new Lifetime rom-com “Ladies of the ’80s: A Diva Christmas.”

Christie Will Wolf directed from a screenplay by James Berg and Stan Zimmerman, which fulfills the ensemble cardinal rule in romantic comedies.

In this Lifetime movie, five glamorous ‘80s soap opera stars reunite to share the spotlight to shoot the final Christmas episode of their long-running soap opera.

The producer, Alex (Travis Burns) and director Nell (Taylor Ann Thompson), old college friends, do their best to keep things on the rails but as the ladies come together, old rivalries resurface that threaten to tear the whole production apart.

With the show nearly canceled before it even begins due to the ladies’ famous diva behavior, they reluctantly agree to set aside their differences and past secrets to “act” as if they all still love each other.

When old sparks reignite between Alex and Nell, the ladies become eager to play cupid and conspire to bring the couple together. Along the way, the divas also discover that the love between them all is still very strong too.

Morgan Fairchild and Lind Gray deliver as Margaux and Lauren respectively. Nicollette Sheridan provides comic relief playing Juliette, a vindictive character who deep down does have a heart.

Donna Mills is both feisty and sentimental as Dana, showcasing her wide range as a performer. Loni Anderson is delightful as Lily; it feels like watching “80 for Brady” all over again, and Anderson is our Sally Field.

Taylor Ann Thompson pulls off an emotional highpoint performance as Nell midway through the movie, where the five divas run to her character’s rescue and offer her valuable advice.

Travis Burns is charming as Alex, and at the same time, his character is a revelation especially towards the end of the film (without giving too much away).

Each of the diva actresses is given their own unique characterization with their own backstory that unveils as the movie progresses.

Emmy winner Patrika Darbo makes a cameo as Julie, who is the voice of reason to Loni Anderson’s character Lily. Layne Herrin has a few neat and funny moments as Gary, the son of Juliette.

Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Steve Dorff is responsible for the music in the film, which features “Ladies of the 80’s, “a killer and rocking theme song by ’80s former teen sensation Tiffany.

The Verdict

Overall, “Ladies of the ’80s” is an impressive new film on Lifetime. It is a winning romantic comedy in every way. Christie Will Wolf deserves to be commended for her artistic and creative vision is bringing this project to life. All actresses are sassy and effervescent in their roles, where they prove that age is just a number. This movie garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.