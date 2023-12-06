Review: ‘Lone Star’ takes the audience back to the early ’70s in Texas

Matt de Rogatis and Dan Amboyer in 'Lone Star.' Photo by Miles Skalli.

The Off-Broadway production of “Lone Star,” directed by Joe Rosario, takes the audience back to the early ’70s in Maynard, Texas. The play runs through December 23rd at Theatre Row in New York City.

Ana Isabelle as Elizabeth

Running a little over 90 minutes, the show begins with Ana Isabelle taking the stage as Elizabeth, Roy’s wife. She expresses her love for her husband despite his flaws and bad habits, and she sings Linda Ronstadt’s 1970 tune “Long Long Time” in a soothing and controlled fashion.

She displays her crisp, crystalline voice while she accompanies herself on acoustic guitar.

The song is quite fitting as it is about a lasting love for someone who never became a lover. She also sings convincingly in Spanish while she nails her emotional monologue-heavy opening scene.

Ana Isabelle in ‘Lone Star.’ Photo Credit: Miles Skalli.

Matt de Rogatis as Roy

Matt de Rogatis portrays Roy in an impressive and authentic manner as he portrays a drunk character who is struggling with PTSD derived from the Vietnam War.

He has great chemistry with Dan Amboyer, who plays his younger brother Ray.

Dan Amboyer as Ray

The tension between their rambunctious characters is palpable, and they are able to excel in both the fight scenes and the more sentimental and poignant moments.

With Dan Amboyer as Ray (who was cast last minute in the role), it feels like watching “Days of Our Lives” all over again, and he is our Greg Vaughan.

Matt de Rogatis, Ryan McCartan and Dan Amboyer in ‘Lone Star.’ Photo by Miles Skalli.

Ryan McCartan as Cletis

Ryan McCartan provides the much-needed comic relief in the show as Cletis (who is also known by “Skeeter”), who is a revelation in the scenes between him and Amboyer.

The archived footage of the war displayed on the stage via a projector, as well as the graphic novel clips at the end (that showcase the relationship between Roy and Elizabeth) help add to the show’s appeal, and they elevate the production to a higher level.

Without giving too much away, there will be closure and the major conflicts presented in the play will be resolved. The art and set design help teleport the audience back to that time period.

Ryan McCartan and Dan Amboyer in ‘Lone Star.’ Photo by Miles Skalli

The Verdict

Overall, “Lone Star” is a dark, intense, witty, and engaging Off-Broadway show. Matt de Rogatis layers his emotions well in his portrayal of this complex yet deep character. With de Rogatis, viewers can recall John Hawkes in his Oscar-nominated performance in “Winter’s Bone” (who played Teardrop).

Amboyer is dynamic and charismatic as Ray, while Ana Isabelle displays her sense of triumph as Elizabeth.

Everybody in the cast brings something unique to this James McLure play. This suspenseful play is an absolute knockout, and it is worth checking out.

Joe Rosario does compelling work with his direction, proving that he is one of the most underrated directors in the contemporary entertainment industry.

Anybody who enjoyed the Ruth Stage production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” will certainly find “Lone Star” to be a real treat. “Lone Star” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about the Off-Broadway production of “Lone Star,” check out its official website.