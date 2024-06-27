Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Liza Minnelli stars in ‘Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story’

“Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story” is a documentary on the life and career of Liza Minnelli.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Liza Minnelli in 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story'
Liza Minnelli in 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story.' Photo Courtesy of Atlas Media Corp.
Liza Minnelli in 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story.' Photo Courtesy of Atlas Media Corp.

“Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story” is a documentary on the life and career of Liza Minnelli. It had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

It was written and directed by Bruce David Klein, who also produced it alongside Alexander J. Goldstein, Robert Rich, and Dori Berinstein as an executive producer. Dana Craig, Tom D’Angora, Willette Klausner, and Manny Klausner served as co-producers.

This documentary tells the true story of how her career in film, TV, and theatre began. It is a celebration of a woman who is full of boundless natural talent and the deep, creative relationships she has with her mentors, peers, and her biggest inspirations.

It also features commentary from such dignitaries as Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, the late Chita Rivera, John Kander, Lorna Luft, and Joel Grey. Bruce David Klein does an exceptional job spotlighting these celebrity guests in the same capacity he does with Minnelli. It is thought-provoking, witty, and engaging.

Minnelli’s life story and music career are an influence to us all. Minnelli is a woman that has found the means to go beyond the ordinary, and she has expanded and redefined the entertainment landscape into what it is today.

The Verdict

Overall, “Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story” is a gripping, powerful, and overall, amazing documentary feature from start to finish. It deserves to be enjoyed for its honesty, beauty, rawness, and authenticity.

Filmmaker Bruce David Klein deserves to be commended for a job well done. He manages to include footage of Minnelli today and archival footage, which helps elevate the documentary to a higher level. It will certainly spark meaningful conversations with fans and viewers afterward.

Most importantly, it will help introduce Liza Minnelli to a whole new generation who made me unfamiliar with her name or talent.

“Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story” is a must for any fans of Liza Minnelli or Judy Garland or aficionados of pop culture… There is something in it for everyone, and it garners an A rating.

In this article:Bruce David Klein, chita rivera, Documentary, Feature, Festival, Film, liza minnelli, Lorna Luft, mia farrow, New York
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Rising prices vs tax cuts — Who benefits most, the gougers or the gouged?

Tax cuts will have no impact whatsoever.  

20 hours ago

World

UK General Election: How do the parties stand on the environment?

Which UK political party has the best policies for the environment? How do the other parties stack up?

6 hours ago
Multiple countries have decriminalized the recreational use of cannabis in recent years, waiving prison sentences for users, but those to legalize its use are rare Multiple countries have decriminalized the recreational use of cannabis in recent years, waiving prison sentences for users, but those to legalize its use are rare

Life

Brazil’s top court votes to decriminalize personal weed use

Brazil's Supreme Court said Tuesday a majority of judges had voted to decriminalize possession of marijuana for personal use.

20 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi, here holding a copy of the constitution, is taking on the formal post of leader of the opposition in India's parliament Rahul Gandhi, here holding a copy of the constitution, is taking on the formal post of leader of the opposition in India's parliament

World

India’s Rahul Gandhi faces new test in revived fortunes

Rahul Gandhi, here holding a copy of the constitution, is taking on the formal post of leader of the opposition in India's parliament -...

22 hours ago