Review: Liza Minnelli stars in ‘Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story’

Liza Minnelli in 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story.' Photo Courtesy of Atlas Media Corp.

“Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story” is a documentary on the life and career of Liza Minnelli. It had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

It was written and directed by Bruce David Klein, who also produced it alongside Alexander J. Goldstein, Robert Rich, and Dori Berinstein as an executive producer. Dana Craig, Tom D’Angora, Willette Klausner, and Manny Klausner served as co-producers.

This documentary tells the true story of how her career in film, TV, and theatre began. It is a celebration of a woman who is full of boundless natural talent and the deep, creative relationships she has with her mentors, peers, and her biggest inspirations.

It also features commentary from such dignitaries as Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, the late Chita Rivera, John Kander, Lorna Luft, and Joel Grey. Bruce David Klein does an exceptional job spotlighting these celebrity guests in the same capacity he does with Minnelli. It is thought-provoking, witty, and engaging.

Minnelli’s life story and music career are an influence to us all. Minnelli is a woman that has found the means to go beyond the ordinary, and she has expanded and redefined the entertainment landscape into what it is today.

The Verdict

Overall, “Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story” is a gripping, powerful, and overall, amazing documentary feature from start to finish. It deserves to be enjoyed for its honesty, beauty, rawness, and authenticity.

Filmmaker Bruce David Klein deserves to be commended for a job well done. He manages to include footage of Minnelli today and archival footage, which helps elevate the documentary to a higher level. It will certainly spark meaningful conversations with fans and viewers afterward.

Most importantly, it will help introduce Liza Minnelli to a whole new generation who made me unfamiliar with her name or talent.

“Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story” is a must for any fans of Liza Minnelli or Judy Garland or aficionados of pop culture… There is something in it for everyone, and it garners an A rating.