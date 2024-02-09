Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ stumbles over its words

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ is a twisted teen rom-com in which a deceased bachelor rises from the grave
Avatar photo

Published

A scene from 'Lisa Frankenstein' courtesy of © Focus Features
A scene from 'Lisa Frankenstein' courtesy of © Focus Features

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ is a twisted teen rom-com in which a deceased bachelor rises from the grave to be with a young outcast.

It’s been said that love is the greatest power and that it can transcend all things — even death. Of course, this is generally a metaphorical statement and no one really expects someone’s love to bring someone back from the dead, no matter how passionate. However, love has persuaded people to do some extreme things, including murder, somehow convinced the act is necessary or will prove their devotion. The results are usually unfavourable and someone is inevitably hurt in the end. In Lisa Frankenstein, a teenage girl accidentally resurrects a century’s old corpse in a forgotten graveyard.

Lisa (Kathryn Newton) is haunted by the brutal death of her mother, even as she moves to a new high school following her dad’s (Joe Chrest) new marriage to the ill-tempered Janet (Carla Gugino). Her stepsister, Taffy (Liza Soberano), is overwhelmingly nice, trying very hard to help Lisa fit in. But Taffy is popular and well-liked, and Lisa is an outcast that likes to hang out in the neglected bachelor’s graveyard. She’s become keenly interested in the resting place of a young man named Frankenstein (Cole Sprouse). Lisa spends hours talking to his memorial bust and leaves him gifts, outwardly wishing she could be with him. But when a lightning storm grants her desire, it’s not exactly everything for which Lisa hoped.

Writer Diablo Cody has a particular way of scripting that relies on a lot of dialogue and frequent cultural references that may fly over some viewers’ heads. However, the best parts of the narrative is when Cody is trying the least to be witty and allowing the tale to unfold naturally. The snappy chatter is appropriate in some instances, but more often than not Cody just gets in her own way of telling the story. That said, Newton does an excellent job delivering her meticulously crafted lines, even though she occasionally fails to persuade audiences of its authenticity.

It’s actually a rather romantic story as Frankenstein comes back to life to be with Lisa, who he mistakenly believes loves him. Conversely, Lisa is flattered by his dedication and committed to helping him regain his humanity by any means necessary (including murder, maiming and embroidery), but is also completely infatuated with a boy at her school. Consequently, Frankenstein becomes very protective of Lisa, and she learns to come out of her shell and embrace her true self. In this way, it’s also an unusual coming-of-age tale with a few more corpses than is typically involved.

It’s unfortunate the movie is so uneven as it had the potential to be another cult classic, like My Boyfriend’s Back or Warm Bodies.

Director: Zelda Williams
Starring: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse and Liza Soberano

In this article:Carla Gugino, Cole Sprouse, diablo cody, joe chrest, Kathryn Newton, Lisa Frankenstein, Liza Soberano, Movie, Movie review, rom com, Romantic comedy, teen comedy, Zelda Williams
Avatar photo
Written By

Sarah Gopaul is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for film news, a member of the Online Film Critics Society and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer-approved critic.

You may also like:

Business

Google goes big on ChatGPT-style chatbot

Google on Thursday rebranded its ChatGPT-style chatbot to Gemini, giving it unprecedented prominence on its products.

23 hours ago
This handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him sitting on stage during a meeting with Iranian air force commanders in Tehran on February 5, 2024 This handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him sitting on stage during a meeting with Iranian air force commanders in Tehran on February 5, 2024

Social Media

Meta removes Instagram, Facebook accounts of Iran’s Khamenei

Meta said it had removed the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for violating its policy.

18 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump has been blamed for much of the Republican dysfunction Former US president Donald Trump has been blamed for much of the Republican dysfunction

World

Op-Ed: The dust is calling for the United Sycophants of America

When the dust calls, it’s not a call you can refuse.

35 mins ago
Argentina's President Javier Milei embraces Israel's President Isaac Herzog as they tour Kibbutz Nir Oz Argentina's President Javier Milei embraces Israel's President Isaac Herzog as they tour Kibbutz Nir Oz

World

Argentina’s Milei likens Hamas attack on Israel to the Holocaust

Argentina's President Javier Milei embraces Israel's President Isaac Herzog as they tour Kibbutz Nir Oz - Copyright AFP/File Sergio LimaBeatrice Le BohecArgentina’s President Javier...

22 hours ago