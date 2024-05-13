Review: ‘Life and Soul’ is a new short film by Micah Max Polaha

Micah Max Polaha in 'Life and Soul' short. Photo Courtesy of MIcah Max Polaha.

“‘Life and Soul” is a new short film that was written and directed by Micah Max Polaha.

The synopsis is: “Lost in the decline of dementia, a rockstar has a moment of lucidity and reminds his son of the one thing that matters most.”

Robin Thomas gives a tremendous performance, which really tugs at the heartstrings; moreover, Robin shares some really moving scenes opposite Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha (who play father and son, and seeing the effect that dementia can have on the entire family).

The subject matter will be raw and relatable, especially for anybody who has ever been impacted by dementia, in one way or another.

Brooke Moore makes a cameo with Micah playing the younger version of the grandfather in the short.

It features an original song titled “Life and Soul” by Caleb Polaha (who wrote the music and lyrics), thus proving that this film is a true family affair (their younger brother Jude also served as first assistant camera).

This short may be seen in its entirety below.

Micah dedicated this film to his late grandma, and he noted that he writes about what he knows.

“This is my second short film about dementia, the first I made two years ago for a film class, starring my grandmother who has dementia,” Micah said.

“In this second expression of the heartache this disease has caused me, I dug deeper, got more intimate, and added a little rock ‘n’ roll flare. Music is a big part of my identity and my relationship with my grandmother,” Micah elaborated.

“Whenever I sing an old song from her youth, she can remember the words perfectly,” he acknowledged.

“With the aesthetic of the late ’60s LA music scene rooted in the heartbreak of this terrible disease, I hoped to capture an honest yet beautiful look at the ravages of dementia and those it affects,” he explained.

Overall, “Life and Soul” is worth checking out. For anybody that enjoyed Micah’s “The Whole Night” short, they will certainly find “Life and Soul” to be a real treat.

To learn more about Micah Max Polaha, follow him on Instagram.