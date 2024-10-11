Connect with us

Review: Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern immerse us in their ‘Lonely Planet’ on Netflix

Liam Hemsworth and Oscar winner Laura Dern star in the new romantic film “Lonely Planet,” which premiered on October 11th on Netflix.
Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in 'Lonely Planet'
Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in 'Lonely Planet.' Photo Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle, Netflix.
It was written and directed by Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant, whose screenplay is rich in character development.

The synopsis is: A reclusive novelist Katherine Loewe (portrayed by Laura Dern) arrives at a prestigious writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer’s block.

While there, she meets a young man, Owen Brophy, (played by Liam Hemsworth) — what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.

“I think the point of travel is to show us the tiny place we occupy in the world,” Laura Dern’s character, Katherine, expresses in the movie, and rightfully so.

The cinematography is visually striking to the point where Morocco feels like its own character in the story. The musical score is stirring and impressive as well.

Liam Hemsworth is charming as Owen while Dern is a revelation as Katherine.

Dern and Hemsworth have great chemistry together and their affecting rapport allows for more resonance.

The theme of transformational power of travel and forming new relationships and connections is eloquently conveyed throughout the story.

The Verdict

Overall, “Lonely Planet” is a compelling film from start to finish. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth deliver effervescent and memorable performances as they embark on a journey of self-discovery in a faraway land (Morocco).

It deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty, authenticity, and simplicity. There is a sense of mystery, rawness and vulnerability to this story like no other.

Susannah Grant deserves to be commended for her vision and direction in bringing this distinct and introspective movie to life. It is feel good escapism, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

In this article:Academy award, Film, Laura Dern, liam hemsworth, Morocco, Movie, Netflix, oscar, Story, susannah grant
