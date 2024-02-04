Review: Laurie Berkner releases her new children’s single ‘Onyx The Octopus’

Laurie Berkner. Photo by Jayme Thornton

Children’s music artist Laurie Berkner has released her new children’s single “Onyx The Octopus” on February 2nd via Two Tomatoes Records.

It is a soothing acoustic vocal performance, which will help the kindie music crowd enhance their counting skills (from one to eight); moreover, it is a neat way to teach children more about octopuses and the things they can do such as shake, run, bend, straighten, and hug.

Laurie Berkner noted that after years of requests from her young audiences, she finally penned a tune about an octopus.

“I have included movement, counting, octopus facts, as well as the word cephalopod. I hope the families who hear it fall in love with Onyx, just like I have,” Berkner remarked.

Hopefully, Berkner will add this song in her live sets so that her young fans and their families can hear it and enjoy it at her live shows.

It combines math, science, and music, and it would also make a solid choice for a new children’s book (if Berkner hasn’t thought of that idea already)

“Onyx The Octopus” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Laurie Berkner, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.