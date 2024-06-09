Review: Laurie Berkner brings her ‘Greatest Hits’ solo tour to The Paramount

Laurie Berkner. Photo by Jayme Thornton

On Sunday, June 9th, children’s music artist Laurie Berkner brought her “Greatest Hits” solo tour to The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Berner’s helper, Michelle, made the opening remarks on the stage and noted that Berkner just released her 25th anniversary “Victor Vito” remastered album, and that she will be playing more shows this year.

Acoustic solo set

Berkner kicked off her solo set accordingly with “Victor Vito,” and it was followed by “When I Woke Up Today.” “I am so glad that you are here today,” she told her Long Island fans, and had them clapping along with her.

“Thank you so much,” she said, following the warm reception of “Victor Vito.” “It is fantastic to see you all. I’m so lucky, it feels good to be doing these ‘classic’ songs.”

She immediately broke into the infectious “Waiting for the Elevator,” where she had the kindie crowd jumping along with her, prior to taking off on a “Rocketship Run.”

It was followed by the catchy tune “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),” where everybody was buzzing along with her and singing the chorus verbatim. She altered the lyrics and dedicated the song to her audience in “Huntington.”

After a sip of water, she immediately broke into “My Bunny Goes Hop,” and segued into “Drive My Car” and “Wash It.” She picked up the pace with the enthralling “I’m Gonna Catch You,” and threw the new song “Onyx the Octopus” in the mix, which was an added treat.

“Pig On Her Head” was the fan-favorite portion of the show since it afforded them the chance to put their favorite stuffed animals on their heads while Berkner was acknowledging as many as she could from the stage.

She had her young fans jumping along with her on “Chipmunk at the Gas Gump” and went on to dedicate “Superhero” to all of the superheroes out there, and she had beach balls bouncing throughout the venue during this performance.

Berkner turned all of her fans into “fish” during “The Goldfish” song and dedicated “Happy Happy Happy Birthday” to all of the people that were celebrating their birthdays in the venue (either today or year round).

After “Moon Moon Moon,” she closed with her signature hit “We Are the Dinosaurs,” which was met with a raucous response. It was followed by an encore medley of tunes, and she closed with “Five Days Old” and “Goodnight,” which was a fitting way to end her children’s music show.

The Verdict

Overall, Laurie Berkner’s show at The Paramount was entertaining, soothing, and a great deal of fun. She had the young children and their families at the palm of her hand as she serenaded all of these timeless hits (and newer songs).

It is evident that Berkner is like fine wine where she only gets better with age and experience. Her live set at The Paramount was gloriously empowering, and it garnered an A rating.

The 25th anniversary of “Victor Vito” album is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Laurie Berkner and her music, check out her official homepage and follow her on Instagram.