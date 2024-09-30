Connect with us

Review: Laura Donnelly takes us over ‘The Hills of California’ in new Broadway show

Laurence Olivier Award winner and Tony-nominated actress Laura Donnelly stars in the new Broadway show “The Hills of California.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Laura Donnelly in 'The Hills of California'
Laura Donnelly in 'The Hills of California.' Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Laura Donnelly in 'The Hills of California.' Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Laurence Olivier Award winner and Tony-nominated actress Laura Donnelly stars in the new Broadway show “The Hills of California.”

It was written by Tony-winning playwright Jez Butterworth and Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”). The show is being performed at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.

The synopsis is: In the sweltering heat of a 1970’s summer, the Webb sisters return to their childhood home in Blackpool, an English seaside town, where their mother Veronica (Laura Donnelly) lies dying upstairs. Gloria and Ruby now have families of their own. Jill never left. And Joan?

Nobody has heard from her in two decades… but Jill insists that their mother’s favorite won’t let them down this time.

The run-down Sea View Guest House is haunted by bittersweet memories of amusement park rides and overdue bills. Back in the 1950s, each night the girls rehearse their singing act, managed by their fiercely loving single mom.

When a record producer offers a shot at fame and a chance to escape, it will cost them all dearly.

David Wilson Barnes (“Capote”) is impressive as music executive Luther St. John, while Jack Larkin is hysterical as the lodger. The play tackles such sophisticated subject matter as abuse, family, estrangement, and morality.

Donnelly excels in the dual roles of Veronica and Joan (estranged eldest daughter) and delivers Tony-caliber acting work. She layers her emotions well, and she is able to drench the audience in a wide spectrum of raw feelings.

Everybody in the cast in noteworthy, and offers something unique to the production. At times though, it feels rather long in duration (2 hours and 45 minutes, where it could can easily been reduced by a half hour or 45 minutes).

The Verdict

Overall, “The Hills of California” is worth more than just a passing glance. With this unflinching new show, Butterworth is able to paint a somber picture of a dysfunctional family, which is filled with wit, authenticity, and melancholy.

The play has the atmospherics of “Gypsy” meets “Almost Famous.” Sam Mendes deserves to be commended for his vision in bringing this piece to life.

Just sit back and allow Laura Donnelly to take you back to the ’70s. It garners four out of five stars.

