Review: Lari Luke and PollyAnna delight on their empowering track ‘On Top of the World’

Lari Luke. Photo Credit: Urban Rebel PR

Lari Luke has joined forces with Dutch songwriter and artist PollyAnna on their single “On Top Of The World,” and the result is magical. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This poignant tune was released on June 18 via Sony Music. It is vivacious and liberating, coupled with an empowering message to it, especially for people that have experienced toxic relationships. It is an emblem of faith, hope, and strength, and it is bound to resonate well with fans and listeners.

“On Top of the World” is about a toxic relationship and it inspires courage. “I realize now that I should have never given you the power to make me so self-conscious. It was a very expensive lesson,” she said.

There is something in this meaningful song for everybody, and its catchy melody and hooks helps elevate it to a higher level.

Lari Luke continues her primetime radio show on Germany’s No. 1 station 1LIVE, and her previous single “Out Of This Town” went viral.

“On Top of the World” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Lari Luke, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.