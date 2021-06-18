Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Lari Luke and PollyAnna delight on their empowering track ‘On Top of the World’

Lari Luke has joined forces with Dutch songwriter and artist PollyAnna on their single “On Top Of The World,” and the result is magical. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Lari Luke
Lari Luke. Photo Credit: Urban Rebel PR
Lari Luke. Photo Credit: Urban Rebel PR

Lari Luke has joined forces with Dutch songwriter and artist PollyAnna on their single “On Top Of The World,” and the result is magical. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This poignant tune was released on June 18 via Sony Music. It is vivacious and liberating, coupled with an empowering message to it, especially for people that have experienced toxic relationships. It is an emblem of faith, hope, and strength, and it is bound to resonate well with fans and listeners.

“On Top of the World” is about a toxic relationship and it inspires courage. “I realize now that I should have never given you the power to make me so self-conscious. It was a very expensive lesson,” she said.

There is something in this meaningful song for everybody, and its catchy melody and hooks helps elevate it to a higher level.

Lari Luke continues her primetime radio show on Germany’s No. 1 station 1LIVE, and her previous single “Out Of This Town” went viral.

“On Top of the World” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Lari Luke, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

In this article:Lari Luke, on top of the world, pollyanna, Track

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Governor Abbott needs to get his priorities straight

Texas governor Greg Abbot is asking the good citizens of his state to pay for a border wall to keep everyone from getting in...

18 hours ago
EU court to decide on Amazon tax appeal EU court to decide on Amazon tax appeal

Life

New fraud warning issued ahead of Prime Day 2021

Prime Day is a popular day with consumers, but the number of fraud cases around this time continues to rise. Find out how to...

19 hours ago
I.Coast's Gbagbo returns after acquittal by international court I.Coast's Gbagbo returns after acquittal by international court

World

I.Coast's Gbagbo returns after acquittal by international court

Laurent Gbagbo's homecoming is seen as a key test of stability in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer and the wealthiest country in...

22 hours ago
Armenia PM rallies voters ahead of tense polls Armenia PM rallies voters ahead of tense polls

World

Armenia PM rallies voters ahead of tense polls

PM Nikol Pashinyan has over the past weeks ramped up rhetoric and brandished a hammer at recent campaign rallies while urging voters to give...

20 hours ago