Review: Lady Gaga releases her new pop single ‘Disease’

Oscar and Grammy award-winning artist Lady Gaga released her new single “Disease” via Interscope Records.
This tune is about curing a lover’s “tortured” disease. The single was co-penned by Michael Polansky, Gaga, Andrew Watt and Cirkut, and the latter three also served as producers.

“I could play the doctor, I can cure your disease,” Gaga sings in its infectious chorus. “If you were a sinner, I could make you believe, lay you don’t like one, two, three, eyes roll back in ecstasy, I can smell your sickness, I can cure ya, cure your disease.” 

The song fuses elements of pop, electro-pop, dance, metal, and adult contemporary music. It is evident that Lady Gaga is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age and experience.

“Disease” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Most recently, she starred in “Joker: Folie à Deux” opposite Joaquin Phoenix, where she played Harley “Lee” Quinn, and they both delivered riveting acting performances.

The Verdict

Overall, Lady Gaga’s new single “Disease” is upbeat, catchy, lustful, and extremely radio-friendly. The song is a true work of art, and it makes listeners and fans anxiously await for a music video.

She proves that the pop music throne is still hers, and it is nice to see Gaga entering a new era, musically. “Disease” deserves to be a contender for Grammy nominations at a future awards ceremony. Well done.

To learn more about Lady Gaga and her new single “Disease,” check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.

