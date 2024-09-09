Connect with us

Review: Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott star in ‘His & Hers’ on Hallmark

Actors Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott star in the new film “His and Hers,” which premiered on Hallmark.
Clayton James, Stephanie Bennett, Lacey Chabert, and Brennan Elliott in 'His & Hers.' Photo Courtesy of Craig Minielly, Hallmark Media.

Linda-Lisa Hayter directed from a screenplay by Susan Black and Joie Botkin.

This marked their 10th original Hallmark movie together. The synopsis is: When love and law collide, sparks fly.


Married couple Dana (Lacey Chabert) and Mark Chernich (Brennan Elliott) are both top-tier lawyers at competing New York City law firms.

Their professional worlds collide, however, when they’re assigned as opposing counsel in a high-profile divorce case involving a famous reality TV couple.

As they navigate the legal battles in court, their personal lives feel the strain. With their marriage on the line, Dana and Mark must rely on their wits, humor, and love for each other to make it through the case unscathed.

Along the way, they rediscover the strength of their bond and gain a fresh perspective on both their careers and relationship.

The Verdict

Overall, “His & Hers” is a neat and uplifting new Hallmark rom-com. It has a lot of wit and heart to it.

Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert continue to have great chemistry together. Clayton James and Stephanie Bennett are also remarkable as Brett Tabby Noble respectively. There is something in it for the entire family. “His & Hers” garners two thumbs up.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that they will be doing an 11th movie together. Well done.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

