Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Kylie Morgan releases soaring ‘Independent With You’ single

Published

Kylie Morgan
Kylie Morgan. Photo Courtesy of EMI Nashville
Kylie Morgan. Photo Courtesy of EMI Nashville

EMI Nashville recording artist Kylie Morgan released her empowering single “Independent With You.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

It has an optimistic and anthemic message that is inspired by the songstress’ own personal story. She co-penned the song with Erik Belz and Palmer Lee, with production by Ben Johnson, Shane McAnally, and Belz.

“Can I let you in without changing who I am, do I have to choose, can I still be independent with you,” she sings. The listener can recall Elle King meets Miranda Lambert, and Morgan will blow listeners away with her boldness and authenticity.

“Independent With You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Kylie Morgan is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on “Independent With You,” and her vulnerability is the listener’s reward. Her vocals are crisp and pristine on this refreshing single. Morgan stands out as one of Nashville’s most promising new female artists, and she deserves ACM and CMA nods in the future. This tune garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about country artist Kylie Morgan, follow her on Instagram and her Linktree page.

In this article:Artist, Country, independent with you, Kylie Morgan, Nashville, Single
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Smoke was rising over the town of Gostomel, near the Antonov Airport, as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled for an airfield at the gateway to Kyiv Smoke was rising over the town of Gostomel, near the Antonov Airport, as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled for an airfield at the gateway to Kyiv

World

Russian soldiers drop from sky at edge of Kyiv

The Russian forces came in shooting as they dropped from the open doors of helicopters to gain control of a strategic airport.

22 hours ago

World

Ukraine flags fly in Europe and beyond against Putin’s ‘surreal war’

Protesters turned out in cities around the world to show solidarity with Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's "surreal war".

20 hours ago

World

‘Multi-pronged’ Russian assault aims to encircle Ukraine forces

Russia's military strike against Ukraine is designed to claim air superiority before ground troops encircle Ukrainian forces.

24 hours ago

World

Cyber-warfare: What the Russian-Ukraine conflict might mean

As Russia continues its physical attack on Ukraine, the US prepares for a Russian cyberattack.

21 hours ago