Review: Kylie Morgan releases soaring ‘Independent With You’ single

Kylie Morgan. Photo Courtesy of EMI Nashville

EMI Nashville recording artist Kylie Morgan released her empowering single “Independent With You.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

It has an optimistic and anthemic message that is inspired by the songstress’ own personal story. She co-penned the song with Erik Belz and Palmer Lee, with production by Ben Johnson, Shane McAnally, and Belz.

“Can I let you in without changing who I am, do I have to choose, can I still be independent with you,” she sings. The listener can recall Elle King meets Miranda Lambert, and Morgan will blow listeners away with her boldness and authenticity.

“Independent With You” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Kylie Morgan is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on “Independent With You,” and her vulnerability is the listener’s reward. Her vocals are crisp and pristine on this refreshing single. Morgan stands out as one of Nashville’s most promising new female artists, and she deserves ACM and CMA nods in the future. This tune garners an A rating. Well done.

