Review: Kristos Andrews spotlighted in ‘The Man Cave Chronicles Podcast,’ talks about his latest acting projects

11-time Emmy award-winning actor, producer, and director Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”) was recently featured in “The Man Cave Chronicles Podcast,” where he was interviewed by Elias Giannakopoulos. He spoke about his latest acting projects.

Published

'The Magic'
'The Magic.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.
'The Magic.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

He is best known for his twin roles of Pete Garrett and Adam Kenyway on “The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin, where his characters are twin brothers and arch enemies.

Most recently, the holiday movie “The Magic” was released on VOD Dec 14 on Amazon and Popstar! TV. Andrews played opposite Latina sensation Alejandra Espinoza and social media sensations The D Ambrosio Twins. “The Magic” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “inspirational.”

The upcoming season of “The Bay,” Season 7 will be released in 2022, and it was filed in both Puerto Rico and Los Angeles.

Andrews shared with Giannakopoulos that he just completed his role in a new action movie called “Breakout” where he plays the lead opposite Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”), Brian Krause (“Charmed”) and Tom Sizemore (“Saving Private Ryan”).

He also starred opposite Bruce Willis in the action film “Survive The Game,” where he played the villain, “Big Bad”; moreover, he played the villain in the Lifetime movie “Killer In My Backyard.”

Andrews’ entire intimate and thought-provoking conversation with Giannakopoulos may be seen below.

To learn more about The Man Cave Chronicles Podcast, visit its Instagram page and follow the podcast on Facebook.

For more information on multifaceted entertainer Kristos Andrews, follow him on Instagram.

Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

