Review: Kristoffer Polaha and Lacey Chabert immerse us in ‘The Christmas Quest’ on Hallmark

Kristoffer Polaha and Lacey Chabert. Photo Credit: Eva Rut Hjaltadottir, Hallmark Media.

Kristoffer Polaha and Lacey Chabert star in the new holiday rom-com “The Christmas Quest” on Hallmark.

Dustin Rikert directed from a screenplay by Marcy Holland, and a story by Dustin Rikert and Andrew Gernhard.

Ironically enough, this marks the first time these two actors work together in a Hallmark film (despite Chabert having 15 Hallmark Christmas movies to her credit) yet one would never know that because they are both seasoned pros, and they have great onscreen chemistry.

“The Christmas Quest” follows Stefanie (Lacey Chabert), an archaeologist who embarks on a mission to track down the legendary treasure of the Yule Lads—a

quest that was her late mother’s lifelong dream.

Each of the 13 Yule Lads, Iceland’s Father Christmas figures, hold clues to the treasure’s location, compelling Stefanie to team up with her ex-husband, Chase (Kristoffer Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, for the adventure.

The question is whether or not they will be able to find centuries of lost treasure or not under the Northern Lights.

As the two traverse Iceland’s diverse regions, they immerse themselves in local holiday traditions, as well as race against time and rival treasure hunters to unlock the secrets of the treasure before Christmas Day.

Lacey Chabert is impressive as Stephanie while Kristoffer Polaha is charming as Chase and simultaneously, the voice of reason.

Just when one thought that Polaha could not outdo himself after the sublime “A Biltmore Christmas,” he is equally remarkable in “The Christmas Quest.”

With Iceland a backdrop, it serves as its own character in the movie, especially since it has visually striking cinematography.

Without giving too much away, this is a rom-com that needs to be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Christmas Quest” is one wild, fun, bumpy, yet exhilarating holiday ride. Strong acting performances by Kristoffer Polaha and Lacey Chabert give this Christmas film its beating heart, which is bound to become a staple in the future in its own right.

It is so unique and unlike anything Hallmark has done before. It is part adventure, part romance, and part holiday storytelling… all filmed in the breathtaking scenery of Iceland.

Most importantly, it is feel good escapism, mesmerizing, and ideal for the entire family. “The Christmas Quest” garners an A rating. Bravo.