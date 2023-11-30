Connect with us

Review: Kristoffer Polaha and Bethany Joy Lenz star in a new Hallmark film

Actors Kristoffer Polaha and Bethany Joy Lenz star in a new Hallmark holiday film, which came out on November 26.
Kristoffer Polaha and Bethany Joy Lenz
Kristoffer Polaha and Bethany Joy Lenz. Photo Credit: David Scott Holloway, Hallmark Media
John Putch directed this romantic comedy from a script by Marcy Holland.

In “A Biltmore Christmas,” a screenwriter on a trip for research unexpectedly finds herself in a different time, but in the same place, when Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha star in this new rom-com.

The actors are able to take their audience on a journey through time. Particularly impressive about this movie was that it was filmed on location at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

Lucy Hardgrove (Bethany Joy Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, “His Merry Wife!,” which was filmed in 1947 at the historic Biltmore House.

When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration, where she’s welcomed by Biltmore employee Winston (Jonathan Frakes), who shows her around.

While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass.

While on set, she and Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha), one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close; however, her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy.

Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Biltmore Christmas” on Hallmark was heartwarming and delightful. It felt like watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” meets “Enchanted,” where Kristoffer Polaha was our James Stewart with Bethany Joy Lenz as our Amy Adams. Jonathan Frakes also delivered in the role of Winston.

The cinematography of the Biltmore was visually striking, and the same was true for its art direction and costume design. There was a rawness and authenticity to this feel-good Hallmark movie like no other. It was nostalgic and sheer bliss, and it garners an A rating.

